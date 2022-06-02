Lodi charitable organization in need of a helping hand

A local nonprofit organization that serves Lodi’s homeless and senior citizens is in dire need of funding, and its founder is hoping an upcoming fundraiser will keep it afloat.
Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation is hosting “An Evening Affair of Southern Hospitality” at 23620 N. Tully Road in Acampo on June 18.
The southern-themed event will feature barbecue and soul food, live music, dancing, adult and kids games, raffle prizes and a silent auction, among other activities.
“We really need this fundraiser to keep our doors open,” founder Cheryl Francis said. “We’ve exhausted every resource we possibly can. With the state of the world right now, receivership is down.”
Francis started the foundation 12 years ago at 425 N. Sacramento St., and said donations averaged anywhere between $1,000 and $5,000 a week.
However, in the last few months, donations have decreased by 75%, she said. Last week, the largest donation received was $750.
And while donations have dwindled, the cost of the foundation’s supplies has doubled and the number of people it serves has steadily increased.
“None of the services we provide has gone away,” she said. “The number of people receiving food boxes from us has gone up. Just last week, we saw about eight new people come to us for lunch. We don’t know if they’re newly homeless yet. Everybody is hurting.”
In addition, the foundation began a new program called “Serving Our Seniors,” which provides meals for many of Lodi’s elderly residents.
The service emerged out of the Great Plates program, in which local nonprofits partnered with several Lodi restaurants to provide three hot meals a day to senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the Great Plates program ended, Francis said she wanted to continue serving seniors.
She has registered the Serving Our Seniors program with the Department of Aging, but she doesn’t know when the agency will begin distributing funds.
The June 18 fundraiser begins at 4 p.m., and will feature a variety of unique raffle and auction prizes, including an inflatable paddle board, a garden basket that includes a roto-tiller and leaf blower, jewelry Francis brought home from a recent trip to Africa, wine baskets from local wineries, designer purses, as well as a 24-inch television set.
There will also be a hand-made “Scratchers” tree containing $100 worth of California Lottery scratcher tickets that lights up.
Food includes BBQ ribs, chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the trimmings, green beans, salad, peach cobbler and beverages. Entertainment includes DJ Mullins providing music, a bounce house for youngsters, and a mechanical bull.
Since the pandemic began, Francis said she had to lay off several employees, and the foundation is staffed by just three people, including herself. The team continues to make more than 7,000 meals a month for the less fortunate, and hands out 32 boxed meals a week at its Sacramento Street location.
The foundation is just one of a few Lodi nonprofits that interact directly with the homeless on a daily basis.
Francis said if the June 18 event doesn’t raise enough money, the foundation will be forced to close its doors, creating a negative impact on the community.
“We’ve been here 12 years, and I’ve never seen it like this,” Francis said. “I’ve taken money out of my savings and put it into the business to keep things going. I have nothing else to give. It’s so important to support this event. Even if you can’t come, send donations, or volunteer. That would be a huge help as well.”
Tickets to “An Evening Affair of Southern Hospitality” are $60 per person, $400 for table of eight, and $10 for children younger than 10 years old.
For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.gracemercyfoundation.com or call 209-224-5273.
