STOCKTON — Only 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in San Joaquin County between Monday and Wednesday, the lowest they have been since the pandemic began two years ago.
Thursday marked exactly two years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in San Joaquin County, and since that time, there have been 166,227 cases reported, as well as 2,110 related deaths.
The county’s case rate as of March 9 was 10.7 per 100,000, and the positivity rate was 3.5%. If the state was still using its Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the county would be on the verge of moving into the “red” or “substantial” tier.
The new case and positivity rates were down from 16.9 per 100,000 residents and 4.4%, respectively, last week.
Hospitalizations have also seen a steady decline, down to 41 in seven facilities across the county from 72 reported last week.
While the number of cases reported has declined, deaths continue to waver. There were 22 new deaths reported between Monday and Wednesday, according to San Joaquin County Public Health Services, with four reported in Lodi, all in the 95240 ZIP Code.
There have been 14,096 cases in Lodi, but none reported
ported between Monday and Wednesday. There have been a total of 239 deaths in the city.
In the Lockeford area, which includes the 95240 and 95237 ZIP Codes, there have been 2,371 cases and 35 deaths, with three new cases reported.
In the 95220 ZIP Code that includes Acampo, there have been 1,195 cases and 17 deaths, and in the 95227 ZIP Code that includes Clements, there have been 121 cases and one death. Only one new case was reported in that area.
In the 95258 ZIP Code that includes Woodbridge, there have been 827 cases and 10 deaths.
About 63.1% of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, while 12.9% are partially vaccinated. In Lodi, 72.8% are fully vaccinated, the second lowest rate among the county’s seven incorporated cities.
Another 14.3% are partially vaccinated, the third lowest among the cities, according to county public health.
Cheryl Laughlin, spokeswoman for county public health, said the agency continues to monitor and track COVID-19, as well as use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Level tracker tool at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html
Laughlin said the agency’s outlook on these recent numbers mirror was Dr. Maggie Park, the San Joaquin County Public Health Official, told supervisors on March 16.
“We must remain vigilant on surveillance and continue to track data and conditions,” Park had said. “We must remain humble to the unpredictability of this virus.”
Sacramento County Public Health has reported 279,422 cases and 3,013 deaths since the pandemic began, with 6,857 of those cases in Galt. The city has had 74 deaths from COVID-19 reported as well.
Some 65.2% of Sacramento County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, while 70.5% are partially vaccinated.
In Galt, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated. Partial vaccinations in Sacramento County cities are not provided by the public health department.
Park will give her next update to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors at the March 22 meeting.