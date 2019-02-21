The Lodi City Council postponed the appointment of its first group of people to serve as the official Measure L oversight committee at a City Council meeting on Wednesday night.
The absence of Councilman Alan Nakanishi at the meeting led to a spirited discussion, which encouraged the postponement of naming appointees to the committee.
“We should revisit this conversation once we have a full council, and Alan can vote in the appointment in the committee,” Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce said.
The city received 10 applications from volunteers looking to serve on the oversight committee representing Districts 1, 2 and 3. Both Districts 4 and 5 did not draw volunteers to apply to serve on the committee.
Rather than have a committee composed of five members representing 3 districts, Councilman Doug Kuehne encouraged council members to extended the submission deadline to March 1, hoping it would garner representation for those districts.
“If the first allocation of Measure L funds is not expected until June, I don’t see any harm in postponing the meeting. It’s more important that we get it right rather than forcing an arbitrary meeting,” Councilman Bob Johnson said.
Mounce was skeptical over the extension and whether it would encourage more volunteers to apply to serve on the committee.
In a previous meeting, Mounce advocated that the committee is composed of volunteers with background knowledge in government accounting or were certified public accountants. In the pool of applicants that the city received there were five volunteers who had contextual knowledge and experience.
“We have enough applicants, I don’t think it is necessary to open the applications once more. We knew we would not get very many applicants to begin with,” Mounce said.
The Council agreed previously that of the five committee members, two would receive three-year terms, and three would receive two-year terms. The longer terms would be reserved for candidates who have a CPA or equivalent financial background.
The city counselors did not determine a date at which they would appoint candidates for the Measure L committee and tabled the discussion to a later date.