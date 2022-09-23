LODI — The Oxford Kitchen, 110 W. Oak St., will host a grand opening for its upstairs dining room and patio with a special cocktail hour on Sept. 28 and a special dinner on Sept. 29.
Tickets are available from the bar. For more information, call 209-269-7234, or visit www.oxfordlodi.com.
Historical Society fall program
LODI — The Lodi Historical Society’s first program of the fall season is Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Holz Room at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St.
The program will feature David Rajkovich and John Van Huystee of the Stockton Maritime Museum, updating the audience on the last four years of restoring the USS Lucid, a minesweeper that was built in 1957 and is presently located on the Stockton Channel.
The public is invited to this free program.
More than 5,000 pounds of trash collected in county
STOCKTON — Some 320 volunteers participated in the annual Coastal Cleanup Day in San Joaquin County on Sept. 17, with activities taking place at American Legion Park, Buckley Cove, Calaveras River and Lodi Lake.
Volunteers collected 5,141 pounds of trash and 250 pounds of recyclables during the event. They cleaned 33 miles of land, using 429 bags to collect debris in just three hours.
“Coastal Cleanup Day brings us together as a community to protect our precious water resources and keep trash from polluting our creeks and rivers,” San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Chair Chuck Winn said. “We are inspired to see how many people in San Joaquin County care about their community and are willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to take care of our local waterways and the environment.”
For more information about volunteering in next year’s Coastal Cleanup Day, contact San Joaquin County Public Works – Water Resources at 209-468-3089. You can also visit www.sjwater.org or the California Coastal Commission at www.coastal.ca.gov.
Craig to host Saturday in the Park
LODI — Children and parents are invited to Lawrence Park Sept. 24 for “Saturday in the Park,” hosted by Lodi City Council Candidate Lisa Craig.
Dancers from Twinkle Toes Dance Studio and free treats from Costa's Finest Kettle Corn will highlight the event, to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.