Nearly a dozen Lodi nonprofit organizations benefited from this year’s 209Gives campaign, receiving more than $60,000 in gifts and donations.
Locally, the San Joaquin County Historical Museum had the most success during the 24-hour event, with 78 donors contributing $26,715. It was the second highest donation total in the county during this year’s campaign.
Because the museum was one of the top three agencies to raise funds online this year, it received an additional $600, executive director Phillip Merlo said.
“Every dollar counts,” he said. “We are an organization that is truly community-based. We serve thousands of students a year, and we can’t do that unless we have a dedicated community willing to donate funds for our programs.”
The money raised Tuesday will allow the museum to continue presenting Valley Days, its living history educational program for county third-, fourth- and fifth-graders. that lets them experience 19th century life, as well as the Festival of Trees, which features about 100 themed Christmas trees during the holiday season.
Merlo said funds raised will also help the museum continue to provide history curriculum training for teachers throughout the county.
“We’re extremely grateful,” he said. “We have people that really care about our work, and the community’s history. We’re so appreciative to those in and outside the community who chose to give this year.”
Since its launch in 2020 by the Community Foundation of San Joaquin, 209Gives has raised more than $555,000, with 100% of funds raised benefiting nonprofits across San Joaquin County.
A total of 50 organizations throughout the county participated in this year’s campaign, of which 11 were from Lodi.
Delta Sculling Center raked in the most donations this year, with 177 donors contributing $49,036.
The World of Wonders Science Museum was sixth overall among recipients, with 25 donors contributing $12,180.70.
The GOT Kids Foundation had the eight-highest amount of donations at $6,104 from 19 donors,and the Lodi Public Library Foundation rounded out the top 10 recipients, collecting $5,210 from 15 donors.
Other 209Gives participants from Lodi included the LOEL Foundation; Lodi Boys & Girls Club; Lodi Animal Services Foundation; the Lodi Arts Foundation; Changing Faces Theater Co.; Lodi House; and Bethel 276 Lodi, Job’s Daughters International.
In all, 845 donors gave 1,045 gifts and a total of $235, 429 to participating organizations this year.
Participation in the campaign is completely free for nonprofits, and 77% of the organizations acquire new donors through 209Gives, according to CFOSJ.
In addition, the foundation has found in the past that 48% of donors support an organization for the first time during the campaign.
The foundation said that participating in 209Gives enhances a nonprofit’s public visibility, highlights the work an organization does, and provides an opportunity to engage existing donors and generate new ones.
