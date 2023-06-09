The City of Lodi will soon be turning a Heritage District hotel into transitional housing as yet another answer to combating homelessness.
On Wednesday evening, the Lodi City Council approved $3 million in grant funding from the San Joaquin County Health Commission and will use the money to develop a transitional and supportive housing project on Main Street.
City Manager Steve Schwabauer said the funding opportunity comes after several council members expressed concern about some of the inappropriate and illegal activities occurring at some of the hotels along Main Street.
He said many residents have contacted city staff members about the area, particularly concerned about drug use along Main Street, directly across the street from the Lodi transit station.
“One of the things council asked us to explore was conservatorship to take over the hotels through the eminent domain process in order to be able to start having some control over the nuisance behavior by enforcing rental conditions,” he said.
The city reached out to Health Plan of San Joaquin to see if the agency was interested in helping the city acquire some of the Main Street properties, he said.
The agency said yes, Schwabauer said, as it had funded several similar projects throughout the county.
Councilman Ramon Yepez pulled the item from the agenda’s consent calendar, asking how long the city had planned to develop transitional housing on Main Street.
He also expressed his own concern about the project.
“I know we need to do something on Main Street, but I hope we explore other ideas besides affordable housing on Main Street,” he said. “Maybe it’s just that I didn’t give that long enough to have this conversation, but I cannot vote for that right now.”
According to Wednesday’s agenda, the council adopted the San Joaquin Community Response to Homelessness at its Nov. 4, 2020 meeting, which outlined goals and strategies that included increasing access and reducing barriers to homeless crisis response services, as well as and ensuring households experiencing homelessness have access to affordable housing.
Staff said the HPSJ is partnering with local agencies and organizations that deliver housing or supportive services to Medi-Cal members who are homeless or at risk of homelessness through the Housing and Homelessness Incentive Program.
When staff became aware of this potential funding opportunity, they began discussions with HPSJ and submitted a proposal to purchase an existing hotel and convert about 40 units to transitional and supportive housing.
The project would allow individuals that have jobs or other steady income to be housed in a transitional setting with continued wraparound services until they are able to progress to other permanent housing opportunities, staff said.
The funds from HPSJ must be completely spent by the end of 2023, so delaying a decision to explore other ideas was not an option, staff said.
“We’re pretty much taking the worst part of town on that street — which I’ve seen prostitutes, people flashing guns at me, drug dealings, etc.,” councilman Cameron Bregman explained to Yepez. “And we asked the county for a certain amount of money for low income housing to fix our problem.”
Vice Mayor Lisa Craig suggested scheduling a shirtsleeve to discuss the other low income housing projects that are pending at city hall.
“Hopefully, this concept of transitional housing for those people who want to stay is something I think would be beneficial to Main Street,” she said. “I think it’s a good project.”
Inner City Action to take over Harmony Homes
The Lodi City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a lease and operating agreement with Inner City Action to take over management of the Harmony Homes project at the corner of Lodi Avenue and Washington Street.
The agreement lasts five years and would not exceed $80,000, according to Wednesday’s agenda. However, there is an option for a five-year extension.
The Harmony Homes project consists of four modular permanent supportive housing units for individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Lodi. and began operation last year. Sacramento Self-Help Housing currently operates the site, on April 21 the city received written notification of the nonprofit’s intent to dissolve and cease services no later than June 30, staff said.
After meeting with several local social service providers, staff determined that the project’s program model may not be an appropriate fit for some organizations.
Inner City Action, which currently operates the temporary access center on Sacramento Street, expressed interest in taking over the Harmony Homes project, staff said.
During its management of the temporary access center over the last year, Inner City Action has been able to transition 39 people to social services programs, and 19 people to the Salvation Army, according to Wednesday’s agenda.
In addition, 17 individuals gained employment, 11 gained housing, 28 have connected with Behavioral Health Services, five reconnected with family, and three continued their education.
Bregman pulled the item from the agenda’s consent calendar to explain to residents why it also included waiving the bid process.
“It’s my understanding the group in Sacramento went belly-up, so we were looking for another option,” he said. “The San Joaquin housing authority did not want to take on the project, and (Inner City Action) is one of the few groups that take on projects like this.”
This supportive housing helps unsheltered individuals/families move into long-term, affordable housing where they can continue their progress toward stable and independent living. Housing Authority of San Joaquin (HACSJ) supplies housing choice vouchers to tenants. Volunteer supportive housing services will be available for tenants, and all tenants sign lease agreements that include appropriate maintenance of each unit as a condition of tenancy.
