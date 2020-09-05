GALT — At about 1:50 a.m. Aug. 31, Galt police officers responded to an attempted burglary at the New Hope Senior Village located at 890 Village Run Drive. A homeowner witnessed a female subject attempting to open the front door of her residence, police said.
Responding officers located a woman matching a description of a possible suspect, who stole another resident’s vehicle and drove through the parking lot of the complex, police said. The keys to the vehicle were located inside one of the victim’s apartments during the arrest, police said.
Alicia Perez, 33, of Ramona, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary, vehicle theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.
— Wes Bowers
Macaroni Kid seeks Boo Basket sponsors
LODI — With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a damper on Halloween fun, Macaroni Kid is hoping to spark some “pay it forward” fun with Boo Baskets.
Macaroni Kid plans to put together a collection of baskets for local families, and encourages recipients to pass on the fun by making and distributing Boo Baskets of their own. Baskets will be filled with candy and swag.
Macaroni Kid is seeking local businesses to sponsor the first round of baskets. For more information, or to volunteer to donate swag for the baskets, email Mary Campbell at marycampbell@macaronikid.com.
— K. Cathey