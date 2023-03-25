San Joaquin County Public Health Services on Friday recognized World Tuberculosis Day, a day to
raise awareness about the impact of tuberculosis around the globe.
World Tuberculosis Day was founded with the aim of inspiring collaboration and encouraging political and economic commitment to combating the long-ongoing TB pandemic. This year’s theme is “Yes! We can end TB!”
World Tuberculosis Day is observed each year on March 24, the anniversary of the date in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch announced his discovery of the bacteria that causes TB.
“TB is not a disease of the past,” said Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer. “It is a persistent disease that can affect anyone, anywhere, but it can also be prevented and cured. People should know their TB status, and they should know the risk factors, because early testing and treatment can prevent progression to active disease.”
In 2022, PHS received 1,534 reports of positive TB tests, and managed 33 new cases of active tuberculosis in San Joaquin County.
In 2021, 10.6 million people fell ill with tuberculosis globally, and 1.6 million people died of TB. In addition, 7,882 new cases of TB were reported in the U.S. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic strained tuberculosis prevention and control services, there are strong speculations of TB underdiagnosis, which means that the actual numbers might be higher. According to the World Health Organization, TB is the 13th leading cause of death worldwide, and the second leading infectious killer, after COVID-19 and above HIV/AIDS.
Tuberculosis is spread through the air, from person to person, when someone with active TB coughs and those around them become infected when they breathe in the bacteria.
Some people will live with latent TB infection without ever developing active tuberculosis, but 1 in 10 people with latent TB who are not treated will progress to active TB.
Those with active TB have symptoms such as cough, chest pain, fever, weight loss, night sweats and fatigue. The TB cough is often productive and may be bloody at times. Symptoms may be mild for many months, meaning that a TB patient may go undiagnosed while continuing to spread the disease, according to the WHO.
People who are more at risk for TB include:
• Close contacts of a person with infectious TB disease.
• Persons who have immigrated from areas of the world with high rates of TB.
• Children younger than 5 years of age who have a positive TB test.
• Groups with high rates of TB transmission, such as homeless persons, injection drug users, and persons with HIV infection.
• Persons who work or reside with people who are at high risk for TB in facilities or institutions such as hospitals, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and residential homes for those with HIV.
• Persons with medical conditions that weaken the immune system.
• Persons who abuse alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
Public Health conducts TB surveillance, provides consultation to health care providers, hospital infection control practitioners and school nurses, and raises awareness about the illness, as well as providing case management services for suspected and diagnosed TB cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.