Lodi temperatures will go from hot to mild to hot again

Although it is not officially summer, Mother Nature may have missed the memo as temperatures ascend into triple-digit temperatures this week.
This minor heat wave comes in the wake of an extended winter, quickly sizzling into summer and bypassing spring completely.
“The historical average temperature for this time of year is usually between 85 to 88 degrees,” said meteorologist Brett Rossio of Accuweather, a private forecasting firm.
As temperatures dip into the low to mid-90s for the weekend, the region will experience a temporary reprieve — before numbers climb back into the 100s for Monday.
“The weather is expected to remain between the mid- to high 90s and the low 100s for these next two weeks. This is being brought on by a strong range of high pressure on the West Coast,” Rossio said.
Daily highs are expected to hit 98 on Wednesday, 92 on Thursday, 91 on Friday and 90 by Saturday. During that stretch, nighttime temperatures should go from 64 to 59 degrees, offering some relief from the heat.
But as temperatures pick back up for Monday the weather service advises that people stay indoors.
While temperatures climb, PG&E has urged its customers to conserve electricity in response to a statewide Flex Alert called on Tuesday by the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid. The Flex Alert was called in response to the combination of high electricity demand and reduced generation.
Across Northern, California, temperatures have risen to sweltering degrees shattering records across the Valley and the Bay Area — which rose to 97 degrees — which got so hot it caused a meltdown of the BART system and left thousands of people in the Bay Area without electricity, reported the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday.
Urgent calls on behalf of PG&E were made so consumers could immediately conserve electricity and shift the power demand to off-peak hours, to ease the strain on the grid.
“Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning, when possible,” PG&E released in a statement.
The San Joaquin County Public Health Services has encouraged residents in the region to stay hydrated and to avoid strenuous activities outdoors between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Public Health warns residents to be aware of signs that indicate heat exhaustion and heat stroke: If you experience nausea, vomiting, have flushed skin, or experience a rapid heart rate and have trouble breathing call 911, especially if your internal temperature rises above 104 degrees, Assistant Public Health Officer Gordon Arakawa said.
“Anyone is susceptible to heat stroke, but the elderly and infants are most at risk,” he said.
Once temperatures reach 107 to110 degrees animals and people can get heat stroke and suffer brain damage as a result, he added.
Public Health has shared useful tips on their website about activities people should avoid to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The website instructs people to stay indoors and out of the sun, if possible. However, if you must go outdoors, they’re encouraged to use an umbrella or wear a hat.
People should also drink plenty of water, even if they don’t feel thirsty, Public Health said. Avoid beverages containing alcohol or caffeine, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and take cool showers and baths.
People should also be sure to check on their neighbors, especially elderly people and people with special needs living alone.
Children and pets should not be alone in parked vehicles.
“Once the temperature reaches 90 degrees, you should not leave your animals in the car with the windows rolled up because the internal temperature of the car is higher than it is outside,” said Patricia Sherman, founder of Animal Friends Connection.
Sherman encourages pet owners to keep their animals inside the house. But for owners who are unable to do so, she recommends leaving multiple water bowls outdoors, away from the sun and in places where they will not tip over.
“I will dig a hole and put a large bucket of water in there so it does not tip,” she said.
She also suggested dog owners walk their dogs in the morning — right before the sun comes up — or in the evening after the sun goes down because the heat of the cement can burn the dog’s paws, pulling the skin off.
Once temperatures reach the 90s, pet owners should not put their dogs in truck beds because the metal is hotter than the cement or blacktop, she added.
“People also need to remember to put sunscreen on their animals, and to put a life vest on them if they are going to take them to the lake — or any body of moving water — because (animals) drown, too,” she said.
As people eye Lodi Lake to escape the heat, they are reminded to be aware of water advisories.
“We have cautioned against using kayaks on the lake (near the river), due to the water levels being so high,” city spokesman Jeff Hood said. “As the East Bay Municipal Utility District releases water into the lake from the Camanche Dam, the water moves pretty rapidly, and it’s just not safe.”
Although water levels are high, people are able to use the boat launch and sail their boats on the lake, Hood said.
The swimming areas of Lodi Lake and the wading pool are open from Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. for people interested in swimming at the lake.
“It has been five years since we had closed the beach due to the bacteria count. We have reduced the impact of geese on the beach, and we regularly check the water to ensure its quality is exceeding health standards,” Hood said.
The Pool at Hutchins Street Square will also be open for public swim from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with lap swim available from 7 to 7:55 a.m.
Blakely Park’s Enze Pool will also be open for a stroke and turn development clinic from Monday to Thursday from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and a master swim class from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Blakely Park will also increase its shade with permanent shade structures that will be added later this month.