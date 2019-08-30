LODI — Their red berets and jackets became a symbol of New York City community members protecting one another in the late 1970s.
Considered by some as a vigilante group, the Guardian Angels committed themselves to helping fellow New Yorkers stay safe with routine patrols of the streets and subway system.
Now, there’s an effort to establish a chapter in Lodi, and a member of the Oroville chapter will hold a community meeting at Emerson Park Friday night to talk about the organization and its purpose.
Patrick Kent, who is known among his Guardian Angels chapter as Sir Kent, is hoping to recruit Lodi residents for both volunteer patrols and administrative positions for a potential chapter in town.
“There’s so much going on in Lodi,” he said. “I’ve been trying to follow it all in terms of the homelessness issue and the crime rate there. I’ve been monitoring some (social media) threads, and people are glad we’re trying to come there.”
Lodi Police Chief Tod Patterson said while the city does have homeless issues, he was intrigued as to why the Guardian Angels would want to start a branch in town.
“This is something (the department) would definitely want to take a look at and see what their mission is,” he said. “I don’t know much about their procedures but if they’re looking to be a set of eyes to help out, I think we’d need to coordinate with them.”
Kent said he has been part of the organization for 25 years, patrolling areas of Sacramento such as Del Paso Heights, Meadowview and other communities.
He said the group — founded in 1979 by Curtis Sliwa — is not so much a vigilante group as it is simply a visual deterrent to crimes such as muggings, assaults and robberies.
He said the group must be invited by the community or an individual community member to establish a local chapter.
Friday’s meeting will let residents know more about the organizations and what it plans to do once it is established here.
“We’re a lot like Neighborhood Watch,” he said. “I always call local police, tell them I’m going to be patrolling, where I’m going to be and how many people I’ll have with me.”
Members of the patrols do not carry weapons, but are trained in making citizens arrests, how to detain someone and when to call the authorities.
Kent said the majority of patrols will most likely be contacting the city’s homeless, creating a report with them and determining what can be done to help them -- particularly those who are addicts and are committing crimes.
He said the goal is to find out who is giving the city’s homeless the rugs to which they are addicted and possibly help police find the dealers.
“We tell those we come into contact with exactly who we are and what we are looking for with regards to cleaning up a city like Lodi, what we can do to help, and why the city isn’t doing enough,” he said. “Because from the community’s perspective, the city or local law enforcement officials are never doing enough.”
Each potential member of the Guardian Angels must go through background checks, as the group does not take those with criminal histories.
Kent said training takes at least 90 days before a chapter can become fully established. This is to make sure those who want to become members are a proper fit for the organization, he said.
Lodi resident Josue Gutierrez said he monitors Facebook pages such as Take Back Lodi and What’s Happening to Lodi, and sees first hand the homeless using downtown Lodi streets as a restroom.
He was unfamiliar with the Guardian Angels and their mission, but said if someone was willing to come to town and help the community with its homeless issues, he favored their arrival.
“At some point, someone has to do something about it,” he said. “If there’s someone who wants to come in and do something, let’s see what they have to offer. The least we can do is support them.”
Patterson said he would be open to hearing what the organization had to say.
“I think this is going to take a lot of research and meetings with them,” he said. “I’m open to a meeting, but I’m not sure if this is something we really need.”
Lodi Mayor Mark Chandler also said he did not know much about the organization or what their intentions are for the city. But, he was open to meeting with Kent and other representatives of the group to discuss the details.
“Certainly more eyes and ears would be good to have,” he said. “But if someone sees something that requires police action, call the police and let them do their job.”
Since its founding in 1979, the Guardian Angels have created chapters in more than 130 cities in 30 countries. Founder Curtis Sliwa remains an active member, still conducting patrols in New York City.
A video created by Sliwa will be shown during Friday’s meeting to give residents a glimpse into the organization.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Emerson Park, 11 N. Hutchins St. in Lodi.
For more information contact Kent at (916) 581-3583, or email sgasirkent @yahoo.com. For more information about the Guardian Angels, visit guardianangels.org.