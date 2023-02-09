STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College was briefly locked down on Thursday afternoon after it was reported a person armed with a gun was on campus.
Police responded to the scene at around 2:30 p.m., after it was reported the armed person was seen near the Cunningham parking lots, school officials said. While investigating the report police learned that an armed robbery occurred off-campus near the malls on Pacific Avenue across from the school, and the suspect fled the scene and ran onto Delta’s campus in an attempt to escape.
