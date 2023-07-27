After a three year-delay, Community Medical Centers finally put shovels in the ground at its newest location this week, and the facility could be up and running by 2025.

The Stockton-based health care provider’s administration and staff were joined by local dignitaries to break ground on the company’s 26,625-square foot facility at 1150 S. Cherokee Lane Wednesday morning. The structure will house a medical clinic with 24 exam rooms, a dental clinic with seven operating rooms, a laboratory and drive-thru pharmacy, on what is currently a vacant parcel in front of the Motel 6. A second vacant parcel, also in front of the hotel, will be used as CMC’s parking area for the new office building.