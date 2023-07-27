After a three year-delay, Community Medical Centers finally put shovels in the ground at its newest location this week, and the facility could be up and running by 2025.
The Stockton-based health care provider’s administration and staff were joined by local dignitaries to break ground on the company’s 26,625-square foot facility at 1150 S. Cherokee Lane Wednesday morning. The structure will house a medical clinic with 24 exam rooms, a dental clinic with seven operating rooms, a laboratory and drive-thru pharmacy, on what is currently a vacant parcel in front of the Motel 6. A second vacant parcel, also in front of the hotel, will be used as CMC’s parking area for the new office building.
Christine Noguera, the organization’s CEO, said Wednesday was an important milestone not only for CMC, but its patients who live in the Lodi area.
Noguera said CMC purchased the property in 2018 and had plans to break ground in 2020. But, she said, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the organization had to focus on keeping patients safe.
“So, we said this is a great project, and it’s something we want to do and need to do, but we can’t do COVID, take care of patients, take are of staff and build a building,” she said. “So, we put it on the back burner and said we’ll get back to it.”
As 2022 came to a close, Noguera said the organization decided it was time to focus on the new facility once again.
She said during the pandemic, the company redesigned the future structure so there was more space for social distancing, as well as additional room for technologies that could accommodate virtual medical appointments.
The organization also purchased the second vacant parcel in front of the hotel during that time as well, Noguera said.
“It’s going to be a great thing for Lodi and (San Joaquin County) District 4,” Lodi City Councilman Ramon Yepez said. “It’s great that it will be on this side of the city too, because now residents will be close a health care place and won’t have to drive to the west side.”
Founded 40 years ago by volunteers who wanted to expand health care services to the San Joaquin County community, CMC first added permanent Lodi facilities in the 1980s.
The organization’s Lawrence facility at 721 Calaveras St. provides behavioral health services, along with outreach and enrollment, screening, dietitian services, health education, a diagnostics laboratory and family practice.
The Lodi facility at 2401 W. Turner Road provides similar services, along with nutritional counseling, psychiatry, OB/GYN services, pediatrics, HIV services and perinatal services.
The 2415 W. Vine St. site provides pediatric services, as well as family practice and internal medicine, along with services provided at the other Lodi locations.
Nogeura said while CMC has been a part of the Lodi community for more than 30 years, not many residents are aware that there are facilities in town.
“There’s a very large low income working community on this side of Lodi and out into the more east agriculture area that this will be so much more accessible to,” she said. “Our sites in Lodi are small, and this will be everything under one roof. It will be much more comprehensive and easier to navigate the system.”
San Joaquin County Supervisor Steve Ding, who represents Lodi and the eastern unincorporated areas of the county, said he attempted to help a Lodi woman find opioid recovery services at San Joaquin General Hospital earlier this year, but were unable to find any. Ding said it took four days to get the woman the help she needed. He said CMC’s new facility will help Lodi residents find the proper services they need within a matter of minutes, and without having to travel outside the area.
“This is important because it will take pressure off of Lodi Memorial,” he said. “It’ll be treatment, it’ll take pressure off San Joaquin General, and more importantly, there will be follow-up care, which really saves the taxpayers a lot of money.”
