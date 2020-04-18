STOCKTON — As state and county leaders recommend social distancing guidelines remain in effect indefinitely, election officials are awaiting instructions regarding how to conduct the 2020 general election.
“We do anticipate challenges,” San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff said. “The governor and legislature will provide guidance on our preparation and what election day will look like.”
Dubroff said she and other registrars in neighboring counties are hoping Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers provide that guidance by the end of April.
For the moment, she said she and her counterparts in those counties are trying to think of creative ways to ensure election day will be safe for voters.
In 2015, the state Senate approved SB450, which replaced polling places with voting centers like the one at Hutchins Street Square. Dubroff said she and her staff are looking at ways to be able to allow residents to still vote at these centers or simply drop ballots off without violating social distancing protocols.
“When someone wants to vote in person, or if they missed registration deadline and still want to cast a ballot, there has to be somebody at these centers to help them,” she said.
Senate Bill 450 also requires registrars to mail every voter a ballot, which they can either drop off at a voting center, or mail it to the registrar of voters office.
There are 326,458 registered voters in San Joaquin County, 80% of which already vote by mail, according to Dubroff.
She said it would not be difficult to provide vote-by-mail ballots to the rest of the county’s registered voters before the November election. However, because the remaining 20% continues to either not vote, or vote in person, it’s a clear sign they do not want to vote by mail, she said.
“Voting by mail isn’t about casting a ballot so much as it is about getting them in the mailbox,” Dubroff said. “Many people can handle sending them in by mail, but there are a lot of voters who don’t vote a lot, or they haven’t voted in a long time so they are placed in the inactive database.”
Dubroff said the earlier state lawmakers provide counties direction with how to proceed, the earlier registrars can begin ordering paper and envelopes to prepare ballots.
“There are solutions to make sure the election is not affected by the coronavirus,” she said. “We are ready to do whatever it takes to make sure voters can cast their ballots safely. We know there are going to be changes this year, and we’re anxiously awaiting that information from the state.”