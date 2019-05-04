Jewell Hair Co. offers quality extensions, more

Jewell Hair Co. has been in business since January of this year, but owners Shannon Jewell and Monica Jewell are no newcomers to the world of hair. They opened Lucious Salon more than 10 years ago. Jewell Hair Co. expands the business to include a retail and educational side.
Q: Is there a story behind the name?
A: Jewell Hair Co. was named after the owners’ last name, Shannon Jewell and Monica Jewell. We thought it would be an original and catchy name for our hair company.
Q: Can you share a quick summary of your services and products?
A: We retail luxury hair extensions as well as educational classes for licensed stylists.
Q: What makes Jewell Hair Co. unique in Lodi?
A: We are proud to offer our luxury extensions here in Lodi. We are the only salon that carries a wide variety of tape-in extensions locally and in salon. Stylists and clients can purchase the extensions same day without needing to place an order.
Q: What one skill has been the hardest to master?
A: As far as extensions go, I think learning the tricks to applying extensions has been the hardest. You can’t just apply them anywhere. You have to take a lot into consideration such as how the client wears their hair, combining colors to create the best blend while being worn up or down, and blending in naturally with the client’s own hair.
Q: Do you have any specialities aside from hair extensions?
A: We do a lot of blonding! Color is definitely something we do a lot of.
Q: What are the extensions made of?
A: Our extensions are 100 percent Brazilian human remy hair. (Editor’s note: Remy hair is high-quality human hair.)
Q: Do you have any regular specials?
A: We do a lot of drawings and giveaways which are promoted on Instagram and Facebook.
