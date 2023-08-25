Busy stretch for first responders, including multiple fatal accidents

The Lodi Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a two-story residence in the area of East Oak Street and Garfield streets on Thursday. Four people were displaced, but no injuries were reported. Woodbridge Fire District assisted Lodi crews in extinguishing the blaze, reports state.

Upon arrival, crews found an exterior fire that made its way inside the home and into an attic, reports state.