Busy stretch for first responders, including multiple fatal accidents

Lodi Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a two-story residence in the area of East Oak Street and Garfield streets Thursday.
Upon arrival, crews found an exterior fire that made its way inside the home and into an attic, reports state.
Crews worked quickly to stop the progression of the fire, which was burning on both floors, and it was brought under control in 30 minutes, reports state.
Four people were displaced, but no injuries were reported. Woodbridge Fire District assisted Lodi crews in extinguishing the blaze, reports state.
One killed in head-on collision Friday
One person is dead after a black SUV collided head on with a silver SUV and caught fire at 3:33 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Lower Sacramento and Acampo roads, according to reports.
The California Highway Patrol and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office were both on scene, and the roadway was opened to traffic by 6:24 a.m.
The identity of the deceased person is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
An investigation is ongoing.
The collision comes hours after a semi-truck collided with a sedan on Highway 12 just west of Interstate 5.
The CHP said the semi appeared to have struck a 30,000-gallon propane tank and caught fire at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
One person was killed in that collision as well.
Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
