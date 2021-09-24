For 85 years, the Coldani family has farmed olives in Lodi, and about 12 years ago, they opened their Calivirgin brand on Thornton Road.
On Thursday, the family added another business venture to their name: Calivines Wines.
The Coldanis celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting at the new building, located next to the Calivirgin offices at 13950 Thornton Road.
The new building features an olive oil tasting bar, a wine bar, an indoor common area where guests can drink Calivines Wine, as well as an outdoor patio area.
Julie Coldani, head of marketing for the family, said the project took about two years to complete once they broke ground.
“Tourism in Lodi has been so important to us, and having the whole tree-to-bottle thing with our olive oil has been so important to us,” she said. “So now, being right here off I-5, we feel so fortunate to have this space. It’s good for families, it’s good for pets. We just cater to a wide range of people, and we look forward to having a larger facility so we can share our wine and oil with more people.”
Gina Sans, co-owner and CEO, said the idea to create the olive oil and wine tasting room came several years ago, as motorists traveling along Interstate 5 would frequently stop at the Thornton Road offices looking to purchase olive oil.
The product at the time was only sold in stores, not on-site. But since so many people kept stopping, Sans said, the family thought it only made sense to begin selling their olive oil and offering samples at their headquarters.
“We are so excited to welcome everybody locally — as well as near and far — to come and check out the new space we have,” Sans said. “We hope they come and see us. We’re indoor, outdoor, family-friendly, have olive oil, wine. We kind of tried to make something for everyone.”
Just before the family cut the ribbon to commemorate the facility’s opening, Lodi District Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Pat Patrick said Thursday was one of the days where he has the best job in the world.
The new space has been a vision for a long time, and the Coldani family is one of the most gifted and talented in Lodi, Patrick said.
“I know how hard they work, I know they love their work, and I know they love this community,” he said. “And I can’t think of any better family, or any better business that would be on the front door, so to speak, with 130,000 cars up and down this freeway every day. So they come in here and drink the wine, and they go, ‘Wow, I wonder what else is in Lodi.’”
Calivines Winery and Olive Mill is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CalivinesWinery.