Just two days after local leaders and officials expressed concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases, a report on Sunday detailed a large outbreak at a Lodi nursing center.
Arbor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center said in a news release that 35 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus and one person has died over the course of the pandemic, CBS13 reported.
“We share this information because we believe it is important to everyone’s health and well-being to keep our residents, families, staff and the public fully informed,” the news release read.
San Joaquin County and Lodi have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, including an outbreak at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital earlier this month that resulted in the hospital temporarily restricting access to non-COVID-19 patients after dozens of staff members tested positive.
“Over the last two weeks we have seen the number of people admitted to the hospital in San Joaquin County more than double,” Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital president and chief executive officer Daniel Wolcott said in media statement Friday. “And in Lodi we have more than a fivefold increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19,” he said.
According to the City of Lodi, 29 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital on Thursday.
On Sunday, San Joaquin County Public Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard at www.sjcphs.org reported that 3,093 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March and that 115 people were currently being treated for the virus in county hospitals.