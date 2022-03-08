Lodi’s Kuehne touts experience in run for county seat

Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne said he is merely a concerned citizen who wants to ensure that his wife and five children can live and thrive in San Joaquin County’s District 4.
It’s something he wanted voters to understand when he first ran for city council in 2012. Although he lost that election, he bounced back and earned a spot on the council in 2014. Now, the two-time Lodi mayor has set his sights on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.
“I have a great working knowledge of the valley and of the components you need when working in the county,” Kuehne said. “I’ve worked with a variety of individuals on various committees and boards throughout the region, and I don’t feel I need to try and develop those relationships further, because I already know those players at the county level.”
Among the many boards and commissions Kuehne has served the last seven years is the San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Commission, which oversees land use throughout the county; the San Joaquin County Council of Governments, of which he also serves on the executive board; the Regional Innovation for Sustained Excellence, which brings new and advanced technologies to the region; and the Government Relations Committee, which oversees how statewide bills will impact the county and city of Lodi.
Locally, he has served on the Lodi Electric Utility’s Risk Oversight Committee and the Lodi Homelessness Committee, the latter of which allowed the city to be identified by the San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury as a model for combating the unsheltered crisis in the region.
Homelessness is one of the county’s top priorities supervisors have been addressing over the years, and Kuehne was at the forefront of bringing an access center to Lodi. Kuehne traveled to cities across the country to observe how local governments tackled their homeless situations, and brought that knowledge back to Lodi.
He not only shared what he learned with the Lodi City Council, but as mayor, he was able to get other cities in the county to tell the board of supervisors that they want to build access centers in their own jurisdictions, and simultaneously as to not burden each other with an influx of unsheltered individuals.
The homeless crisis is not the only issue Kuehne want s to address. He’d also like to bring Lodi’s agricultural importance to the county’s forefront, which he said has been lacking since Jack Sieglock represented Lodi on the board of supervisors from 1998 to 2006.
“When Lodi was presented with the ‘Wine Region of the World,’ (the city) didn’t get the support I thought Lodi should get from the board of supervisors,” Kuehne said. “Tax dollars fuel the economy, and I think the county could do a much better job representing the north county. (Lodi) has the largest population in District 4, and I think we could do a lot more to celebrate its contributions.”
His campaign website also lists water, jobs and safety as issues Kuehne is interested in tackling.
Kuehne opposes any attempt to deliver water to Southern California and has pledged to do what he can to protect water rights in the county.
As business owner for 37 years, he pledges to lead an economic recharge in the county to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And when it comes to safety, Kuehne opposes efforts to defund law enforcement agencies, and said he will ensure their labor unions do not go one day without a contract.
Prior to serving on the Lodi City Council, Kuehne was a Lodi Planning Commission member, serving as chairman from 2006 to 2007 and as vice chairman from 2005 to 2006.
During his time on the city council, he helped balance budgets that put Lodi “in its best financial position it’s ever been in,” he said, and encouraged the Lodi Police Department to create the community liaison officer that interacts with the homeless after learning Manteca Police Department had a similar position.
He supported the city’s efforts to create the Great Plates program that provided seniors and homebound individuals three hot meals a day during the pandemic through partnerships with local restaurants, and initiated efforts that allowed downtown eateries to offer outdoor dining in School Street parking stalls.
Kuehne has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi for more than 20 years, and has owned King’s Carpet Service since 1983.
He and his wife Robbi have five children, all born and raised in Lodi.
Kuehne will be facing former San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer and Probation Officer Paul Brennan; former San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore; Lodi Unified School District teacher Nancy St. Clair; Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding; and American Event Rentals owner Steve Colangelo in the June primary election.
The two candidates with the most votes will go head-to-head in the November general election.
For more information about Brennan, visit www.dougkuehne.com.
This is the third in a series of profiles on District 4 candidates.