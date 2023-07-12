The Lodi Fire and Police departments are investigating the cause of a fire that burned less than a quarter of an acre at the Lodi Lake wilderness early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the report of smoke in the area at about 5 a.m., reports state.
Crews used their boat to access the fire, which was located on a peninsula along the Mokelumne River. The fire was knocked down relatively quickly, reports state, and crews remained on scene throughout the morning to clean up the area.
This was the second notable fire at Lodi Lake in the last two months. On June 3, firefighters responded to a structure fire at the restrooms on the north side of the lake near the boat ramp.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, but it caused complete damage to the facility, and the restrooms will be out of service for an unknown amount of time, the city said.
Police said that in the days following the blaze, several small brush fires had been ignited in the nature area, and that patrols would increase at Lodi Lake until those responsible were found.
Three minors were arrested for starting the restroom fire about two weeks after the incident.
Last September, the Lodi City Council discussed options to crack down on violations at the lake, including increased enforcement patrols, surveillance cameras and additional signage.
Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services jointly employs retired annuitant peace officers with the public works department to patrol all parks and other city facilities.
The officers work a limited number of hours each year, staff said, and patrol Lodi Lake and the nature area as much as possible.
The parks department has purchased surveillance cameras to install along the trail in different areas of the nature area, and is currently testing the equipment to determine the best areas for placement, staff said. The trail cameras will need to be serviced periodically, but they do not feed into the city’s live security camera feeds, staff said at the time.
Mary Campbell, spokeswoman for the city, said increased enforcement plans at the lake and in the nature area will be presented to the council at a future meeting.
Police are asking the public to call 209-333-6727 or email Corporal Austin Blythe at ablythe@lodi.gov if they have any information about Tuesday’s fire. Residents can also contact the Lodi Area CrimeStoppers at 209-369-2746 or www.369crime.com to remain anonymous. Reference case 23-4511.
