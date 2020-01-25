LODI — Lodi Police Department officers are asking the public for any information related to a supposed shooting near Hale Park on Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the area at about 3 p.m. on the report of shots fired. However, officers could find no victims or evidence that vehicles or structures were struck by gunfire, police said.
Officers also received conflicting reports about exactly where the shooting occurred, as witnesses claimed the shots were fired on the Elm Street side of the park, or in the center of the park, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call (209) 333-6727.
— Wes Bowers
Poetry reading to be at the Lodi Public Library
LODI — Lodi public library will host Poetry Open Mic Night on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Lodi Public Library Community Room, 201 W. Locust St.
The Open Mic Night is open to all sharing original pieces.
This event is free and open to the public. To learn more visit the Lodi Public Library Facebook page at www.facebook.com /LodiPublicLibrary/.
— Oula Miqbel
LangeTwins to offer hosted tastings
ACAMPO — The LangeTwins family has reinvented its wine tasting room offerings, replacing the typical drop-in consumer experience with a personalized hosted and curated event at the 1525 E. Jahant Road tasting room in Acampo.
These experiences are available seven days a week, with multiple seating times available each day. The public tasting will remain available Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the winery
“This focus allows our winemaking team and hospitality staff to elevate the experience that visitors have come to expect from wineries across the nation,” LangeTwins Winery President Marissa Lange said in a media statement. “We’re shrinking our footprint to better serve our guests in a more intimate and educational setting. In an environment where personalization is key to the consumer experience, we feel strongly that hosted wine tastings exploring the Lodi appellation and curated events will add intrigue and value to our returning and new guests. We are committed to providing a rich hospitality experience in the Lodi appellation to complement our wines. The pairing is essential.”
Lange said wine club members will have first access to any events and programs, as well as sneak peeks to new vintage releases.
The new experiences at LangeTwins will debut on the winery’s website this month, with seatings available via the online booking app Cellar-Pass, or by directly contacting the winery hospitality team at 209-334-9780.
— Wes Bowers