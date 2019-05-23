Fatal accident involving several big rigs shuts downs northbound I-5 at Flag City

A fatal seven-vehicle collision on Thursday morning shut down northbound Interstate 5 north of Eight Mile Road in Flag City.
According to Officer Charlie Katzakian of the California Highway Patrol, Stockton Office, the collision involving four big rigs and three other vehicles took place at approximately 7:34 a.m. Thursday, killing two people.
“Northbound I-5 north of Eight Mile road is going to be closed for a few hours,” Katzakian said.
With cleanup and in an investigation in progress, Katzakian urged drivers to avoid the area until the road reopens.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.