Beernevolence: Lodi Craft Beer Festival offers a good time for a good cause

The Lodi Craft Beer Festival will be held June 10 at Lodi Lake. More than 40 breweries from around the state will be pouring.

 courtesy photograph

About seven years ago, the Lodi Tokay Rotary Club adopted the slogan “Beer is Better at the Lake” for its annual craft beer festival, and event chair Chris Phelps said that both guests and breweries seem to think so.

“It’s a great venue,” she said. “The people that come love the lake, but the breweries especially. They do other festivals, but at festival grounds or places that are really hot and not shaded. They love Lodi Lake because all the trees provide quite a bit of shade.”