Beernevolence: Lodi Craft Beer Festival offers a good time for a good cause

About seven years ago, the Lodi Tokay Rotary Club adopted the slogan “Beer is Better at the Lake” for its annual craft beer festival, and event chair Chris Phelps said that both guests and breweries seem to think so.
“It’s a great venue,” she said. “The people that come love the lake, but the breweries especially. They do other festivals, but at festival grounds or places that are really hot and not shaded. They love Lodi Lake because all the trees provide quite a bit of shade.”
The annual Lodi Craft Beer Festival returns to Lodi Lake June 10, featuring some 45 breweries from across the state.
Local breweries such as Lodi Beer Co., Five Window Beer Company, Highwater Brewing, Idol Beer Works and The Dancing Fox will be in attendance.
Breweries from across California include Elysian Brewing, Anchor Steam, Lost Coast and Sierra Nevada, and even Oregon breweries like Rogue and Deschutes Brewery will be on-hand.
Phelps said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the event typically sells out, with some 2,000 people converging on the lake to enjoy a cold brew and a variety of eats prepared by local food trucks.
Last year’s festival was the first since California lifted its COVID-19 emergency protocols.
“Attendance wasn’t as good as we’d hoped, but I think people are getting back into the swing of things,” she said. “We know people like to come, so I think they’re all anxious to come back this year.”
Food will be provided by Costa’s Kettle Corn, Taco Fiesta & Catering, Beer Rocks Beer Bites and Speer Family BBQ.
Music will be playing throughout the festival performed by The Sweet Taunts, a local band that incorporates elements of folk, rock and country blues.
Guests can also play a variety of games that include cornhole, giant Jenga, and flip cup, while Bike Lodi will provide valet service for those who cycle to the event.
An Uber and Lyft drop-off and pick-up area will be located near the lake’s entrance for those who choose not to drive.
The craft beer festival is one of Lodi Tokay Rotary’s major fundraisers, and the organization uses the proceeds to benefit nonprofits throughout the city.
In the past, proceeds have benefited the World of Wonders Science Museum, the Boys & Girls Club, the Women’s Center of San Joaquin County, Grace and Mercy Charitable Foundation and the Salvation Army.
Proceeds have also helped the civic group install new picnic tables and barbecues at the lake.
“We’ve always tried to create a community event where people just love to come and taste craft beers,” Phelps said. “It’s huge fundraiser and we provide a lot of help to the community.”
General admission tickets are $50 online, $60 on June 10, and gives guests access to the festival from 3-6 p.m., along with a commemorative beer mug with unlimited tasting, live music and games. There are also VIP tickets available for $75, and gives guests access from 2-6 p.m., as well as a $15 food voucher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.