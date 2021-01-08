- 51,523 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 5,199 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 246 in Woodbridge, 203 in Lockeford, 413 in Acampo, 55 in rural Galt, and 44 in Thornton. There have been 712 deaths, including 104 in Lodi's two ZIP codes. 43,968 may have recovered; there were 6,843 active cases. On Friday, 323 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 95 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 52 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 6 of those in the ICU.
- 71,841 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 1,974 in Galt and 58 in Isleton. There have been 977 deaths, including 22 in Galt. 56,953 have "likely recovered;" there were approximately 13,900 active cases. On Friday, 497 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 115 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
- 922 total cases in Calaveras County, with 22 deaths. On Friday, 8 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 869 patients were considered recovered.
- 1,269 total cases in Amador County, with 22 deaths. On Friday, 20 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 1,062 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 37,951 cases in Stanislaus County, with 665 deaths. 33,117 patients may have recovered.
- 57,825 cases in Alameda County, with 729 deaths.
- 45,874 cases in Contra Costa County, with 376 deaths.
- 2,568,641 total cases in California, with 28,538 deaths.
- 21,846,815 cases in the United States, with 368,685 deaths.
- 88,810,289 cases worldwide, with 1,911,586 deaths.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.