STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on a number of boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications has been extended to June 19.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the July 21 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee: One member.
- Assessment Appeals Board: Two first alternates and one second alternate.
- Aviation Advisory Committee: Two members.
- Behavioral Health Board: Two consumer representatives, one family representative and one general interest representative.
- Building Board of Appeals: One licensed architect.
- Commission on Aging: One at-large representative.
- Council for Quality Education and Care of Children: One community representative, one consumer representative, three discretionary representatives and one public agency representative.
- Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee: Five at-large representatives.
- In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Commission: One provider representative, three user representatives and one other representative.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, located at 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. Interested parties may also email committees@sjgov.org or call 209-468-2350 to request an application.