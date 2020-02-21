LODI — The Lodi City Council approved a service contract with Valley Iron Works, Inc. for repairs and replacement of damaged metal railings and gates at Lodi Lake Park Property totaling $19,737.
In Jan. a driver crashed into the service gate at Lodi Lake near the ADA access to the boat launch. Sikander Dhaliwali, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested on DUI charges and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
Dhaliwali allegedly crashed through the wrought iron service gate before driving into three picnic tables. He then allegedly continued on and crashed into the gate of the boat launch before coming to a stop.
The city will seek reimbursement from the driver’s insurance carrier to recover the cost of repairs for the damage done at Lodi Lake.
— Oula Miqbel
City Council approves replacement of White Slough UV system
LODI — The Lodi City Council approved the purchase of ultraviolet disinfection parts for White Slough Water Pollution Control Facility from DC Frost Associates Inc. of Walnut Creek in the amount of $96,114, during Wednesday’s council meeting at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St., Lodi.
The ultra violet system disinfects the city’s tertiary treated wastewater at White Slough Water Pollution Control Facility and is regulated by the California Regional Water Quality Control Board.
Over 15 years ago, the City of Lodi switched from chlorine gas to UV disinfection for safety and water quality reasons.
— Oula Miqbel
Professional lifeguard classes to be at Lodi High
LODI — The City of Lodi-Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department will host a professional lifeguard course . The training classes will from March 9 to 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lodi High School Pool.
The Registration can be completed in person at our Parks & Rec Guest Services Office, 230 W. Elm St., at Hutchins Street Square Guest Services Desk125 S. Hutchins St. or online at www.lodi.gov/prcs/.
A Legal Consent Waiver of Liability Form must be signed in person by a parent or guardian for any minors taking the course.
Those receiving certification of completion of the lifeguard course will earn a 2-year certificate in lifeguarding, which includes first aid certification, professional-level cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator certificate.
— Oula Miqbel
Buy spectator tickets for Trivia Night in Lodi
LODI — The Friends of the Lodi Public Library are selling spectator ticket fort their first Trivia Night fundraiser on Feb. 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m. inside the Library Community Room, 201 W. Locust St.
There are a limited number of tickets available for watching the event. They are $20 each, which includes the cost of food, from Pietro’s, and beer and wine to buy.
People interested in purchasing tickets can order them online at lodi friends@lodi.gov. The tickets will be held in the Lodi Public Library lobby at Will Call, the night of the trivia at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the trivia night will benefit the library and raise funds for a new collection of children’s books.
To learn more about the trivia night or to sign up visit https://friendsoflodi. org/trivia-night/, or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Lodi-Public-Library, for updates.
— Oula Miqbel
Man with stolen vehicle flees from Galt police
GALT — On Feb. 18 at 11:02 p.m., Galt Police Department officers ran a license plate check on a suspicious vehicle in the area of C and Pine streets, and found the vehicle had been stolen out of Manteca.
Officers stopped the vehicle in the Carl’s Jr parking lot, and the driver did not comply with their commands, police said. The driver then drove through the drive-thru and was stopped by another officer waiting at the exit, police said.
The driver, identified as 50-year-old Evangelina Sulamo of Galt, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation, police said.
A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 28-year-old Ricky Oblia of Galt, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, a probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant, police said.
Both were booked into Sacramento County Jail.
— Wes Bowers
One killed in Highway 4 accident in Stockton
STOCKTON — On Feb. 18 at 6:18 p.m., a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 29-year-old male was traveling eastbound on Highway 4 approaching Sinclair Avenue.
At the same time, a 2016 Peterbilt truck tractor driven by a 54-year-old male was making a left turn from northbound Sinclair Avenue onto westbound Highway 4 directly in front of the Altima, the California Highway Patrol said.
The Nissan collided with the truck and underneath the trailer, the CHP said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The San Joaquin County Coroner identified him as 29-year-old Mariano Bautista of Stockton.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the collision. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the CHP at 209-938-4800.
— Wes Bowers