Lodi High School is the latest campus to have its logos redesigned as part of a district re-branding campaign.
The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education voted 6-1 to approve new logos for the high school, as well as Larson, Needham and Wagner-Holt elementary schools Tuesday night.
Millswood Middle School also had a new logo approved with the vote.
Board member Gary Knackstedt cast the dissenting vote, stating he did not like the new designs for the high school, particularly the standalone “L” that would emblazon the Flames’ football helmets, as well as other campus materials.
The “L” is a solid red, block-style capital letter set against a backdrop of flame. The new logo keeps the block-style, but the lower half of the “L” is red, and the upper half transitions into gold, depicting the color of flame. The letter is also completely bordered by white trim, which in turn is bordered by red trim.
“It didn’t strike me as something I’d want to put on a kid,” Knackstedt, a former Lodi High athletic director, said Tuesday. “Part of it is, Lodi High School has been around since forever. I think we’re changing something just to change it, and I think you’re going to have a big backlash if you do.”
Knackstedt suggested staff come back with a different concept, but only after surveying the Lodi High community. Lodi High School vice principal Sera Baysinger told the board that committee made up of staff, students and parents met over the course of the 2022-23 school year to design the new logo, and surveys were ultimately sent out to the community at large for feedback.
However, Baysinger said the committee received minimal response to the survey, and ultimately submitted the designs to the board for approval. Baysinger, a Lodi High alum, said it was difficult to imagine a new logo for the high school, but they do change, and the intent of the new design was to appeal to the students and community at large.
She added the committee did not receive any complaints or concerns about the new logo in the responses.
“Lodi High School is steeped in tradition, and the block ‘L’ has some cause for concern for the athletic department just because our community is so strongly behind the traditional block ‘L’ with the solid coloring,” she said. “But we do know we need to move forward into a new digitized age.”
In 2021, the board approved a strategic communication plan to keep the community at-large more informed about district activities.
The plan included four new communication goals, one of which was a rebranding that included a new website that was more user friendly, as well as new logos and identities for school sites.
At first, other board members supported Knackstedt’s suggestion to have staff return with a new proposal. But when district spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr said a new committee at Lodi High would need to be formed in order to begin the redesign process again, and that selecting a new logo could take as much as 12 months, board members changed their minds, not wanting to delay the process another year.
“You’re always going to have naysayers,” board member Courtney Porter said. “You get one person here, one person there (against the logo). Everything went out. People didn’t respond (to the survey). That’s on them.”
