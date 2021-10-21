For the second meeting in a row, Lodi Unified School District parents and teachers voiced their opposition to mask and COVID-19 testing policies, stating they will continue to appear and urge the board of education to rescind state mandates.
Speaking during Tuesday’s public comment portion of the meeting, about a dozen people told the board the mandates were examples of segregation, bullying and medical privacy violations against both students and staff members.
The mandates, as imposed by the state, require all persons on campus to wear masks in an indoor setting, and all staff must show proof of vaccination or be tested at least once a week.
In addition, COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all students ages 12 and older enrolled for in-person instruction by the next academic year.
Parent and teacher Brooke Shanhardt said the mandates were implemented through fear, and anyone who spoke out against them was censored and shunned.
She said media reports highlighting celebrities being vaccinated was propaganda, and claimed the hundreds of airline flights canceled in recent weeks was coercion to make employees get vaccinated.
“All of a sudden the mandates are going away,” she said. “It’s interesting when you stand up for your rights. You might actually have a chance.”
However, Southwest Airlines, which made headlines last week for canceling more than 2,000 flights across the country, has maintained COVID-19 vaccination policies were not a factor in service disruption.
While the airline said it would follow the Biden administration’s policy that federal contract employees must be vaccinated from COVID-19, its CEO said he didn’t believe companies should mandate vaccines, according to CNBC.
Shanhardt said “a lot” of Lodi Unified teachers are fully vaccinated and will refuse to get a booster shot if required to do so, stating many in attendance were saying no to the mandates and yes to medical freedom.
“So I’m just a little concerned, and I feel that we the people are speaking, especially the parents ... and we’re saying no to government overreach. It’s tyrannical, it’s discriminatory. It should not be happening. You should not be discriminated based on vaccine status. It’s wrong.”
Emily Mahoney is a paraeducator who works with the district’s preschool students, and said within the 12 hours prior to Tuesday’s meeting, she had received three different emails inquiring about her vaccination status.
One of those emails informed her that a testing kit would be waiting in her campus mailbox, she said, and she asked what happened to medical confidentiality.
She said all her coworkers now know a piece of her medical history, and that the mandates single-out those who are unvaccinated, likening it to segregation.
However, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the HIPAA Privacy Rule does not prohibit employers from asking employees about their vaccination status, nor does it prevent an employer from requiring employees to disclose whether they have been vaccinated.
The privacy law, HHS said, applies only to entities such as health care providers, health plans and health care clearinghouses, and to some extent, their business associates.
“There has to be at least one of you board members, or supervisors in this section of the room who agrees with me and the things we’ve all been saying,” she said. “At least one of you has got to realize what is actually happening here, which is the spirit of fear taking over decisions that a lot of you don’t even want to make. I challenge you to rise up and to speak up.”
Parent Greg Williams said he has pulled his two children — a second-grade student and a fourth-grade student — from the district because of its masking policy.
He said the two boys were able to attend class on campus without masks for the entire first quarter of the school year, then received an email from the district stating they could not return to campus this week without masks.
The boys returned to campus this week without them, and Williams’ older son was pulled from class, he says. Williams said he was called to campus to take his son home, but he refused to leave until the boy was allowed to go back to class.
“Everybody needs to take a stand,” he said. “I would say every single parent who is against the masks should send their kids to school. They can’t do this to every single kid who goes to school, but when there’s only two at a school, it’s very easy for them to throw them out of school, and that’s what they did today. We’re done with the district. But I will be here from now on. I will be a thorn in your butt until this gets changed.”
The district announced prior to the beginning of the 2021-22 school year that it would use a tiered approach to enforcing mask mandates created by the California Department of Public Health.
If a student does not bring a mask to school, one will be provided, as well as face shields, drapes and desk shields.
If the student does not wear the mask or shield, a school administrator will meet with them, and then inform parents or guardians of the discussion.
A second mask violation results in a meeting with parents and guardians to discuss CDPH mandates, and a third violation results in a letter home explaining mandates and remote learning options.
A fourth violation results in a second letter sent to parents or guardians, informing them their students is required to follow the state mandate if they want to remain on campus. Remote learning options are explained again in this second letter.
Students may return to campus for in-person instruction when they adhere to state mandates.
Caleb Hogan, a student in the district, was the first youngster to address the board regarding the mask mandate, and said he should be able to make his own decisions when it came to receiving a vaccine or wearing a mask.
“I am stuck online because of this so-called vaccine,” he said. “Do you think I’m happy? No. I miss all my friends, and it’s not fair to separate everyone. Its called segregation. I should not have to choose between seeing my friends and being masked. It’s wrong. All of it is. And I thought we were the land of the free. Please do not make me choose because I will not choose the vaccine. I will choose freedom, and so will my parents.”
The board was unable to respond to those who spoke during public comment due to Brown Act regulations.