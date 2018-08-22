Man falls from Downtown Lodi parking garage

A man fell from the top floor of the parking garage in Downtown Lodi on Tuesday night, Lodi police said.
“At this point, it appears that it may have been accidental,” said Sgt. Andre Belaski, the watch commander.
Posted: Wednesday, August 22, 2018 10:00 am
