Despite reports that voters are waiting in long lines to cast ballots in states such as Georgia and Texas, elections officials in San Joaquin County say there have been no problems or delays reported at any voting center.
“So far, we’re happy to report voting is going smoothly at our 34 voter service centers since they opened on Saturday,” San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff said. “There were a couple of connectivity and cell phone reception issues early on, but we took care of it and things are going well.”
Four of the county’s 34 voter service centers are located in Lodi, and another is located in Lockeford.
The centers are at Woodlake Plaza, 2401 W. Turner Road, Suite 100; the Lodi Grape Festival at 413 E. Lockeford St.; One.Lodi, located at 2248 Tienda Drive; and Hutchins Street Square, located at 125 S. Hutchins St.
The voter service center in Lockeford can be found at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road. Centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Since the voter service centers opened Saturday, Dubroff said most have not experienced any long lines.
“Any line may be physically long due to spatial distancing, but we are closely monitoring wait times,” she said. “A few locations had longer wait times on Sunday, but not for voters who are going to a voter service center simply to drop off their mailed ballot. Seeing how things are currently developing, we expect to be prepared for any problems on election day especially if voters come prepared and are patient.”
Voters can also take their ballots to one of 28 drop-off boxes, four of which are in Lodi, including Robinson’s Feed Co., at 1150 E. Victor Road; Van Ruiten Family Winery at 340 W. Highway 12; Lodi City Hall at 221 W. Pine St.; and De Vinci’s Delicatessen and Catering at 220 S. Church St.
Drop boxes can also be found at Viaggio Estate & Winery at 100 E. Taddei Road in Acampo, as well as Young’s Payless IGA at 18980 N. Highway 88 in Lockeford. Ballots are accepted at the drop boxes until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
If returning your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the ROV’s office by Nov. 20.
As of Oct. 25, Dubroff said nearly 82,000 ballots had been returned to her office, or 22% of the 365,081 registered voters in the county.
Statewide, 11.2 million voters have cast their ballots as of Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times. That’s more than half the registered voters in the state.