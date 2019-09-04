The Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services staff is vying for funding that could transform Hale and Blakely parks.
After submitting two grant applications for Prop 68 funding on Aug. 5, parks staff offered an overview Tuesday night during a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting at Carnegie Forum of what the parks could look like if they receive the funds.
Prop 68, passed by California voters last November, authorized the state to borrow $4.1 billion for investments in cleaning up dilapidated parks, improving water projects, upgrading flood protection and protecting scenic open spaces.
After receiving input from the public, parks staff designed two conceptual site plans — one for each park.
“These are sketches we designed but if we were to receive the grant, we would have a map drawn up by an architectural firm,” Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Jeff Hood said.
Each project can receive a maximum of $8.5 million in funding and a minimum of $200,000.
“The total for both projects is approximately $9.5 million,” Hood said. “We will be notified if we receive grants funding by the end of the year.”
There is a possibility that parks staff could hear from the state department, asking to tour the site of a park, which Hood believes is a good sign.
“Our projects are a little more unique, so the hope is that that can help set us apart from the other applicants,” Hood said.
If Hale Park is selected for funding, park staff are looking to turn the park into a nerve center for culture and the arts. Parks staff will work with the Lodi Historical Society to create an outdoor museum that pays homage to Lodi’s various migrant groups.
“It would be nice to have artwork that reflects the immigration of our German, Italian, Japanese, Pakistani and Mexican immigrants,” Hood said.
If selected, Hale Park will have a 34-foot gazebo resembling the Kioscos in Mexico, which serve as a hub for community gatherings.
“When we held feedback meetings with the community, and we showed them the Kiosco, people’s eyes lit up. In Mexico, Kioscos are a place for teenagers to meet and flirt and for old men to gather and talk. It’s a big part of the culture,” Hood said.
There will also be an outdoor amphitheater equipped with a stage for community concerts and plays, and the playground equipment will be replaced.
If Blakely Park is selected, park staff would replace the existing pool with a larger instructional pool and a splash pad.
“If we receive the grant, we will also put in a parking lot for the park,” he said.
Hood believes a 32-space lot would be necessary, as street parking would not offer enough spaces as the amenities at the park expanded.
Blakely Park would also have solar panels and a brand new pool house, if the grant comes through.
The recipients of Prop 68 funding will be announced later this year.