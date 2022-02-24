When school boards vote to terminate a district employee, the matter is conducted during closed session and circumstances are typically not disclosed to the public.
But during Tuesday’s meeting of the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education, one teacher requested her termination be addressed publicly.
Emily Mahoney, a paraeducator at Lawrence Elementary School, was recommended for termination by an administrative law judge with Office of Administrative Hearings last month on the grounds of insubordination.
Mahoney has worked with severely handicapped students at Lawrence since 2019, and in recent months, has become a vocal opponent of the district’s mask and vaccine mandates at board meetings.
She addressed the board about her termination before trustees adjourned to closed session to take a final vote.
“I know that I have been personally called to speak up for what matters,” Mahoney said. “I have been called to be the voice for the individuals who are in this school district, including educators, students and other district staff. I will not be silenced by anybody.”
According to the OAH decision posted on the board’s agenda website, Lawrence principal Kelly Collins was visiting Mahoney’s class in September, and observed the teacher not wearing a mask around her students.
Collins reminded Mahoney that she was required to wear a mask when she was near children by California Department of Public Health guidelines, to which the teacher replied “OK, thank you,” according to the decision.
Collins returned later in the day and found Mahoney still not wearing a mask. She asked Mahoney to come to her office after school, explaining that she had to ensure district requirements were being followed.
Mahoney cited her faith and religious convictions for not wearing a mask, and would continue to not wear one, according to the decision.
In October, Collins again observed Mahoney not wearing a mask near children, and offered a face shield as an alternative, to which the teacher responded she would not wear anything over her face, as it was challenging to speak with children with the shield on. Mahoney added that the shield did not work.
Two letters of reprimand were issued to Mahoney shortly after the second observance, according to the decision.
In early November, the district’s director of personnel met with Mahoney, who repeated she would not wear a mask. A termination recommendation was prepared afterward.
On Tuesday, Mahoney told the board that since her hiring in 2019, she had always been an employee who remained in good standing. But that came to an end, she said, when she made a “personal decision” to not cover her face while teaching special needs students.
“If my job is to literally teach children how to speak, then why is Lodi Unified keeping me from performing my job to my fullest ability? I can tell you why,” she said. “You are all choosing to follow recommendations, and not the law. You’re choosing to follow these recommendations because they’re coming from the California Department of Public Health.”
Mahoney accused the district of implementing unconstitutional mask mandates while it receives COVID-19 funding from the state and federal governments.
She further accused the district of a HIPAA violation by leaving a binder available at the meeting that disclosed her personal medical information regarding vaccination status, which she said had nothing to do with the reason she was recommended for termination.
“So many violations have been made here, that it is very clear Lodi Unified does not care about the children or teachers,” she said. “You simply care about perpetuating lies while keeping your pockets lined with extra COVID cash.”
At previous meetings, Mahoney voiced concern over school site staff leaving COVID-19 tests in her mailbox on-site, claiming HIPAA violations.
District policy, in accordance with CDPH guidelines, sates that if an employee is not vaccinated, then they must take a test to confirm they are negative for COVID-19.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the HIPAA Privacy Rule does not prohibit employers from asking employees about their vaccination status, nor does it prevent an employer from requiring employees to disclose whether they have been vaccinated.
The privacy law, HHS said, applies only to entities such as health care providers, health plans and health care clearinghouses, and to some extent, their business associates.
Several parents, residents and teachers spoke on Mahoney’s behalf Tuesday, stating they have been telling the district and the board that masks harm children for the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deanne Barths accused the board of abdicating their roles to protect children and teachers, claiming there is “literally” no science to defend the use of masks in school, or anywhere else.
“These children and these teachers have suffered because of your continued cowardice,” she said. “Emily showed the courage you lacked, recognizing the harm masks caused. She took action. She needs to be protected, not fired. After two years of doing nothing you have the opportunity to finally do the right thing, and if you don’t we will make sure everyone of you loses your next election.”
Ashley Herzick, a speech language pathologist in the district, said there were many Lodi Unified employees — including herself — who were not wearing masks, and questioned why they were not being terminated.
She added that teachers and students should be given the right to choose whether or not to wear a mask or get vaccinated.
“We are very short-staffed here,” she said. “I think that letting such a great person, who has life experience to support our children, who was raised with children with special needs, who had a job that most people would not want to have and who was great at it and enjoyed it ... why are we letting her go? Maybe we need to consider what our priorities are.”
Adapted physical education specialist Scott Woznick said he warned the district months ago that they would be faced with terminating employees who were exercising their rights to choose. He then thanked Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer for “dragging Emily through the mud.”
“Because of this, she has become tougher, and stronger, and somebody that I want on my own team,” he said. “You guys are getting rid of people who are tough, strong, and who Emily is. And you’re continuing to have weak-minded people in your employment so that they can follow along with these illogical mandates.”
Following comments, the board adjourned to closed session to consider Mahoney’s termination. Board president Susan Macfarlane reported out of closed session that Mahoney was terminated by a 6-0 vote.
The board did not provide comment Tuesday. Board member Gary Knackstedt was absent from the meeting.