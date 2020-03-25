LODI — Beginning March 29, the City of Lodi GrapeLine — including ADA VineLine/Dial-A-Ride — will suspend Sunday transit operations until further notice.
This suspension of service is due to observed ridership drops corresponding with the statewide and countywide stay-at-home mandates, as well as the closure of many local businesses and services.
Bus service will continue operating on a limited reduced schedule, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. All express routes remain suspended.
The city is reminding residents to please comply with the state’s mandatory stay-at-home order. If you must make essential travel on Lodi public transit, practice proper precautionary safety and hygiene measures, and maintain a 6-foot distance from other passengers and the bus operator.
For more information, visit www.lodi.gov/transit.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
Despite post, Salon Envy won’t make housecalls
LODI — After receiving negative feedback from the Lodi community, Salon Envy and Boutique owner Nicole Winans has decided not to make housecalls to her clients.
Following shelter-in-place orders made by San Joaquin County Public Health Services and Gov. Gavin Newsom last week, many businesses deemed “non-essential” were forced to close, including salons.
There was nothing in the orders stating business owners could not make deliveries or housecalls, and many businesses such as restaurants have been making those adjustments.
Winans, in an an attempt to adhere to the guidelines of keeping gatherings to fewer than six people, offered housecalls to her clients through social media over the weekend.
She had not made any appointments for those housecalls, she said, but decided not to move forward with providing those services on Monday.
— Wes Bowers
Edible Arrangements offering delivery, pickup
LODI — Lodi’s Edible Arrangements franchise has closed its store lobby, but customers can still order the store’s “grab and go” items for pickup or delivery.
Customers must call in their order ahead of time, at 209-368-8875. Delivery is free.
For more information, visit www.facebook. com/EdibleLodiCA.
— K. Cathey
Papapavlo’s will deliver to Lodi, Woodbridge
STOCKTON — Papapavlo’s Bistro & Bar, the popular Stockton restaurant that is currently building a new location in Lodi, is offering delivery to Lodi, Woodbridge and Acampo during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deliveries are made between 5 and 7 p.m. daily.
Orders should be made at least an hour before the delivery times.
The takeout menu is available at www.
facebook.com/PapapavlosBistro. To make an order, call 209-477-6133.
— K. Cathey