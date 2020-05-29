Lodi Unified School District’s spring quarter, 2020, is almost in the books as students and teachers anticipate summer break — and maybe a less restrictive homebound lifestyle.
But before the bells rings and school is dismissed till fall, please take the time now to enjoy the 2020 Mokelumne Current newspaper that miraculously came together, despite the COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions.
“When the times get tough, the tough get going” adequately describes this year’s 2020 Mokelumne Current. Though the witticism has been attributed to President John F. Kennedy’s father, Joseph Kennedy, or possibly a football coach, I’d like to believe it came from the many track 4x4 teacher/coaches, shouting from the sidelines as their runners pounded their lanes, baton in hand, careful not to touch each other before crossing the finish line.
At least, that is how it felt as our small team of runners set off after spring break, as classroom doors locked behind us and a few brave teachers shouted encouragement from the sidelines. Thank you to the all-star 2020 team: Lodi News Sentinel staff, Scott, Kyla and Adam; Lodi Unified teachers, Ms. Jacinto, Ms. Yatteau, Ms. Martinez, Mr. Atwater, Ms. Starr, Ms. Frisk, Mr. Lucchetti, Ms. Turner, and Ms. Gilbert; and their students, whose work you will read is just a bit. Thank you also to Mike at Duncan Press, for last minute scans of student material, and finally, I’ll say it again, thank you, Lodi News Sentinel, especially Kyla, who built the edition you see today.
Thank you also to the self-starter students who worked without teacher coaching: Jasmine Mayo, Dylan O’Ryan, Jaida Gao, Madalynn Westland, Joey Richle, and Charlie, Emma and Rebecca Starr. Good job!
The City of Lodi’s Watershed Program depends on the expertise and knowledge of the watershed managers, scientists, educators, and technicians. Thank you, staff from California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Mokelumne River Fish Hatchery, East Bay Municipal Utility District, Delta Fly Fishers, Lodi Sandhill Crane Association, and the San Francisco Bay Marine Science Institute. Your programs are critical in helping students grow and learn about the Mokelumne River watershed.
Tip of the hat to the Lower Mokelumne Partnership (EBMUD, USF&W, and CADFW), the C.A. Webster Foundation, Clark Pest Control, Waste Management and Delta Fly Fishers who paid for SF Bay and local study trips, Sandhill Crane Art in the Classroom programs, and transportation to the river to release classroom raised salmon. You have all been very faithful over the years in helping to support Lodi students.
Finally, take a bow, LUSD GOT Kids Foundation, who financially supported this edition of the Mokelumne Current, committing to the project despite uncertain times, mostly because they believed in the capabilities of a few dedicated teachers and their students.
Enjoy today’s edition of the 2020 Mokelumne Current watershed-focused newspaper. Please also, follow the students’ lead to use your heart, head and hands to help keep the Mokelumne River watershed free of our urban footprint: trash, oil, sediment, grass clippings, pesticides, and dog waste. Learn more about stormwater pollution prevention at the City of Lodi’s website at www.lodi. gov/480/Storm-Water.
Runners, writers, artists, bakers, teachers, coaches, printers, editors — please TAKE A VICTORY LAP!