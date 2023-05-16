FAIRE_01.jpg

The Lodi Police Department invited Street Faire shoppers to look inside its BATT (Ballistic Armored Tactical Transport) during its Open House event. (Kyla Cathey/News-Sentinel)

The Lodi Police Department has used a variety of military equipment and tools over the last several years, but a recent state law now requires agencies to disclose exactly what they are using to city leaders.

The state legislature adopted AB 481 in September of 2021, which requires law enforcement agencies to submit an annual military equipment report.

