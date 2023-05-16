The Lodi Police Department has used a variety of military equipment and tools over the last several years, but a recent state law now requires agencies to disclose exactly what they are using to city leaders.
The state legislature adopted AB 481 in September of 2021, which requires law enforcement agencies to submit an annual military equipment report.
Military equipment many police departments use includes, but is not limited to, drones, battering rams, armored vehicles, .50-caliber weapons or Tasers.
The department will present its inventory to the Lodi City Council during its regular Wednesday meeting.
According to Wednesday’s staff report, the department currently has three drones; a reconnaissance robot; and three robots used for bomb disposal.
The department also has its mobile operations center, the large RV that is used as its command center during critical incidents; a Ford Expedition that has been modified into a mobile operations center; and its Ballistic Armored Tactical Transport, or BATT.
Military-grade firearms include 56 .233-caliber Colt AR-15s; 15 .233-caliber Colt M-4 rifles for the SWAT unit; 23 flash grenades used to distract and divert subjects; two projectile launchers for tear gas and rubber balls for detaining subjects; and array of tear gas and rubber projectiles; and 27 Remington 870 12-gauge shotguns that shoot bean bags, according to Wednesday’s staff report.
The report must be posted to the department’s website 30 days prior to the first hearing, pursuant to AB 481.
Wednesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St. It will also be livestreamed online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
