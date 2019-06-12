During a Tuesday morning raid on a Lodi home, Lodi police found more than 40 animals living in unsafe conditions and arrested 46-year-old Sayed Mohsin Shah on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.
Officers arrived at the house on the 1500 block of South Fairmont Avenue at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Lodi Police Detective Michael Hitchcock. They found more than 20 dogs, 20 chickens, six pigeons, a cockatiel and dozens of fish.
“It was very unsanitary,” Hitchcock said.
Hitchcock found no visible food for the animals, which he described as “malnourished, diseased and flea-ridden,” in addition to several code violations in the residence.
“There were also multiple deceased animals, about 24,” Hitchcock said.
Most of the deceased animals were fish, Hitchcock said, although officers found deceased puppies and chickens as well.
Shaw was arrested on suspicion of six counts of felony animal cruelty, Hitchcock said, as well as one count of misdemeanor animal poisoning related to the condition of the food left out for the animals.
Although all of the animals recovered during the raid have found temporary foster homes, Hitchcock said the Lodi Animal Shelter is still at full capacity.