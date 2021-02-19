STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Parks Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 has been cancelled. The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for March 23.
— K. Cathey
Harrah’s Northern California seeks muralist
IONE — Harrah’s Northern California is seeking a local artist to design an outdoor mural inspired by Amador County and the casino.
In partnership with Amador County Arts Council, the casino is seeking requests for proposals from artists based in Northern California to create art for a 108-by-24-foot outdoor wall, located at the main entrance of the property.
Designs should be playful and colorful, inspired by the casino’s “Come Out and Play” slogan as well as Amador County’s beauty.
Artists must submit their proposals by March 1. Proposals must include a drawing of the proposed design, a written statement from the artist, a biography, a resume and contact information. All proposals will be reviewed and artists will be notified of the selection by March 20. The selected artist will receive a commission for their original work, and mural painting is expected to begin April 1.
For more information about the project, email AmadorArts at amadorarts@gmail.com or all 209-256-8166. For more information about the casino, visit www.harrahsnorcal.com.
— K. Cathey