San Joaquin County man to shine in Times Square spotlight

For the second year in a row, a San Joaquin County resident will be featured in a video to kick off the 2020 National Buddy Walk in New York City.
Danny Bestolarides was one of hundreds chosen to be featured in the video, which will be aired on the Times Square jumbotron at 9:30 a.m. EST Sept. 12.
The son of San Joaquin County Assessor Steve Bestolarides, the 30-year-old was born with Down syndrome and is a participant in The Village adult day program at 25 E. Pine St. in Lodi.
Each year, the National Down Syndrome Society puts out a call inviting the families of those living with the condition to submit their loved ones’ stories for inclusion in the video.
Danny’s mother Doreen Bestolarides jumped at the chance, and submitted a black and white photo taken by staff at The Village, along with his story.
“When I was pregnant I had two miscarriages before (Danny), and I didn’t know I was pregnant with a child with Down syndrome,” Donna Bestolarides said. “I was a nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital at the time, and when he was born I told a social worker I didn’t know what to do with a child with Down syndrome. She told me they had a foster family that would take him, and I asked, ‘What are you talking about? I don’t want to give him to another family.’”
In the few years after his birth, Danny was diagnosed with a series of cardiac issues and was unable to walk until he was four. He recovered from four heart surgeries, and began walking when he saw his younger brother walking, Doreen Bestolarides said.
A few years later, he developed sepsis and one of his knees started becoming dislocated, which required more surgeries and therapies.
Despite the various health issues, Doreen Bestolarides said her son lives his life like any other child.
“He’s happy. He loves music. We take him to every concert under the sun,” she said. “He loves the Beach Boys and Styx. When Kathy (Piazza) opened The Village day program, we thought it was just a perfect match.”
Danny has been a participant in The Village program for more than a year. Doreen Bestolarides said he would have celebrated his one-year anniversary with the program this past spring, had the COVID-19 pandemic not brought everything to an abrupt halt.
“We’re super-excited about Danny,” director Kathy Piazza said. “I think some of our participants at The Village will also be involved in the Buddy Walk to help support him. It’s just amazing we’ve gotten another local individual on the jumbotron. It’s so fun.”
Last year, 11-year-old Micah Ward of Lodi was featured on the jumbotron during the Buddy Walk. Although Micah is too young to be a participant in The Village, Piazza said the Ward family volunteers with her organization and have become close friends with many of its current 17 participants.
The Village is an adult day program for participants who are 22 years of age or older, many of whom join the Buddy Walk each year, she said.
The NDSS receives about 3,000 pictures and stories each year from families hoping to have their loved ones featured on the Times Square Jumbotron, and 500 are ultimately selected.
The Buddy Walk is a national event the NDSS holds annually to spread awareness of Down syndrome. In Lodi, the Brighterside of Down Syndrome organization participates in the event, holding its annual Buddy Walk at Micke Grove Regional Park.
Doreen Bestolarides said the family was hoping to travel to New York City and participate in the walk there, which attracts some 30,000 people.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic squashed those plans, and the NDSS is encouraging people to participate in virtual walks in which family and friends take photos of themselves walking that are then uploaded to the organization’s website.
An intensive care unit and cardiac surgery nurse for 34 years, Doreen Bestolarides retired five years ago and shifted her medical focus to those living with developmental disabilities.
She has since become a spokeswoman with NDSS, and even before retiring, she founded a support program for those with developmental disabilities and their families at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
For next week’s event, the Bestolarides family created the team “Danny Boy,” and set up a fundraising page at give.ndss.org. Although the family is not asking for additional donations, they have raised more than $1,000 for Down Syndrome awareness.
Following the National Buddy Walk, events are held in cities all across the country. The Brighterside of Down Syndrome will hold its Buddy Walk on Oct. 17. Specific details about the walk will be released on its website soon.
For more information about the National Down Syndrome Society or the Brighterside of Down Syndrome, visit www.ndss.org or www.tbods.org.