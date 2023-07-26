STOCKTON — San Joaquin County leaders have begun forming a new unit aimed at combating the rise in fentanyl-related crimes and overdoses in the region.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the establishment of a Fentanyl Intervention and Response Safety Team at its Tuesday meeting.
The FIRST unit will operate under the purview of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and be comprised of 11 members.
With Tuesday’s approval, supervisors also allocated more than $2.2 million in funding to operate the unit.
San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said there is only one prosecutor on his staff currently dedicated to narcotics cases, while another spends less than 50% of their time on such cases.
Freitas said the county is facing a near-epidemic level of fentanyl-related cases, and the FIRST unit would target not only removing the drug from county streets, but eliminating dealers as well.
Between June 1, 2022 and June 19, 2023, the District Attorney’s office reviewed 293 cases involving fentanyl, in which 121 were charged as felonies, according to Tuesday’s staff report. Another 159 cases were filed as misdemeanors, and 16 saw no charges.
Staff said the numbers amounted to as many as three felony fentanyl drug trafficking cases per week. In addition, there were 60 fentanyl-related overdose fatalities in San Joaquin County in 2021, totaling more than one every week.
Freitas added that 982,000 pills were seized throughout the county in 2021, weighing more than 20 pounds.
“Those doses were enough to kill every man, woman and child, and then some, in San Joaquin County alone,” he said. “This is no longer an overdose problem, but a deliberate poisoning of our community, unfairly affecting our teens, people of color and our communities of poverty,”
The more than $2.2 million in funding allocated Tuesday will be used to support the FIRST unit’s three-pronged approach toward combating fentanyl.
The first prong, Freitas said, will be community outreach efforts such as addressing schools at special events, creating advertisements and mailers, as well as a social media campaign.
The second prong will be focused on response and safety, and involve prosecutors investigating from where the drugs originated, as well as a dedicated crime analyst tasked with examining evidence and data recovered from electronic and digital devices.
The analyst will also work to identify specific target-areas of overdose occurrences. The third prong will focus on cooperating with as many agencies as possible. during investigations.
The unit will consist of three deputy district attorneys; two DA Investigators; a paralegal; a crime analyst; a public information specialist; a victim witness advocate; and two legal technicians.
During the public comment segment of the discussion, Lodi resident Cynthia Cuevas said there was an elephant in the room, and that was the state’s southern border.
She said the fentanyl is most likely coming into the state from there, as well as illegally through shipment deliveries on the coast.
“Just because the feds don’t seem too interested in securing the southern border doesn’t mean we can’t step up as a state,” she said. ‘I think we all need to put pressure on the governor to pay more attention to the safety and health of our state, and to have California start to secure its own border.”
Formation of the FIRST unit comes just weeks after Lodi Fire Department personnel responded to the report of two people overdosing at Blakely Park on July 8, one of whom died.
Lodi Police Department said it is unknown if the cause of death was fentanyl, and an autopsy report was pending.
However, Lodi Fire Department said crews responded to 13 overdose reports in June, and administered Narcan six times. Crews responded to 13 overdoses in May as well, but only administered Narcan twice. In April, crews responded to three overdoses and used Narcan once, the department said.
Numbers for the month of July were not readily available.
Supervisor Steve Ding was looking forward to more outreach and awareness efforts being made in public schools, noting the district attorney recently told him that there are no educational activities regarding fentanyl currently at the middle and high school levels.
“I went to the teachers I know and the administrators I know, and the blank look in their eyes was just astonishing to me,” Ding said. “This is extremely important. Our number one role is to protect the public, and this is right there with it.”
