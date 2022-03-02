Some 40 wineries will converge on the Lodi Grape Festival next month to offer unlimited tastings of more than 200 varietals.
The Lodi Wine Festival will take place on April 2 from 1-5 p.m., and in addition to wine, guests can enjoy music, food, an artisan craft marketplace and olive oil, among other features.
“We are very excited to finally have the wine festival after two years without,” Grape Festival general manager Mark Armstrong said. “We’ve got great wines, great music, excellent food, and a combination of indoor and outdoor fun. We also added a component where people can bring their RV and play and stay. It’s fantastic to be showcasing the wonderful bounty that our region offers.”
Wine lovers will have the choice of purchasing VIP tasting or grand tasting tickets, both of which include tastings from the 40 wineries on hand, a commemorative wine glass, live music, a goody bag with snacks and access to artisan vendor booths.
However, the VIP tasting gives guests entry from 1-2 p.m. and access to a VIP lounge that offers special wines and food. A limited number of guests will be admitted for the VIP Tasting.
Admission for the VIP tasting is $70 in advance and $80 at the door. Prices for the grand tasting are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.
Food will be provided by Oakdale’s Taco Fiesta, A Moveable Feast and GG’s Pizza of Lodi, while Stogies Cigar Lounge will have cigars for purchase.
Wineries in attendance include Calivines, Dancing Fox, Heritage Oak, Ironstone Vineyards, Klinker Brick, LangeTwins, Michael David, Oak Ridge and Van Ruiten, to name a few.
Other amenities available during the festival include “Play and Stay” RV parking and the Ultimate Wine Collection, the latter of which is filled with more than 100 bottles of wine for $20 donated by participating wineries and the Lodi Grape Festival Board of Directors.
“Play and Stay” lets guests park their RVs on the festival grounds for the night, and provides water and electric hook-ups for $30.
Tickets for both must be purchased separately, and reservations for the “Play and Stay” must be made in advance.
Tickets are available at the Grape Festival office, 413 E. Lockeford St., or Raley’s supermarkets at 311 S. Lower Sacramento Road in Lodi or 4255 E. Morada Lane in Stockton.
You can also purchase tickets online at www.grapefestival.com.