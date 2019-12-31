GALT — History was made in Galt earlier this month when its city council selected which of its members will be leading the community for the upcoming year.
On Dec. 3, the Galt City Council unanimously selected Paul Sandhu to serve as mayor from that night until next December.
Sandhu, a Galt resident for 25 years and manager of the Best Western located at 620 N. Lincoln Way, becomes the city’s first Sikh mayor.
“This means a lot to me,” he said Monday. “I came from another country in 1981 and I never thought, ever in my life, that I’d be mayor, especially of this charming little town.”
A native of India, Sandhu came to the United States in his early 20s working a variety of jobs before becoming a United States Postal Service employee.
He took an early retirement opportunity from the USPS, and shortly afterward became the manager and owner of the Best Western.
Sandhu spent six years on the Galt Planning Commission, serving as both chair and vice chair, and was elected to the city council in 2018.
In addition, Sandhu also serves on the Galt Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and is involved with a number of local civic organizations, including the Galt Sunrise Rotary Club and Galt Shop Local.
He said it was an honor for him to be unanimously elected mayor by his fellow council members.
“I was so proud,” he said. “Now, I’m ready to lead with experience to decide what’s best for the city, and we’ll see where this will take us.”
When he was selected mayor on Dec. 3, Sandhu told staff he would be available around the clock to answer any questions they would have, or to respond to any issues that arise.
In the coming year, Sandhu said public safety will be his top priority, as it was when he ran for the council in 2018. Remaining transparent to the Galt community will also be high on his list of priorities, he said.
“During my election, I told my constituents that I will be as transparent as I can be,” he said. “I always want to hear the voice of the community. I’m ready to meet with them about any problems they might have.”
In addition, Sandhu said he’s hopeful to have a permanent city manager in place while he is mayor.
Tom Haglund has been the interim city manager since April, taking over for Eugene Palazzo, who resigned a month prior.
The city council has held several closed session meetings to discuss hiring a new city manager, but decided last month to repost the position’s vacancy.
Sandhu was nominated by council member Shaun Farmer, and his nomination was the only one cast during the meeting.
Farmer served as Galt vice mayor in 2019, and will be succeeded by Rich Lozano, who was also selected by a unanimous vote of the council.
Lozano was elected to the council in 2018, and currently works as supervisor of the Elk Grove Unified School District’s Safety, Security and Police Services Operations. In addition, he spent 23 years as a school police officer and police sergeant.
He is also a a Galt Sunrise Rotary Club member, and previously served as a youth sports league board member for seven years, five of which he served as president.
Prior to his election to the council, Lozano served as a board member with the Consumnes Community Services District for eight years.
“I want to thank my colleagues for entrusting my abilities to lead as vice mayor,” Lozano said on Dec. 3. “And congratulations to Paul. It’s going to be a great year, and we will continue to do a wonderful job.”