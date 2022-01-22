Pacific to take part in college service program

STOCKTON — University of the Pacific was one of only four private universities in California selected to participate in the Californians For All College Corps, a program that provides community service and also helps students pay for college.
Pacific will receive as much as $3.2 million over the course of two years so 100 students can perform community service while attending classes.
Students who complete a year of service will receive $10,000 for college.
A total of 45 public and private universities were selected through a competitive grant process, including University of California Berkeley, UCLA, UC Davis, Chico State, and the University of San Diego.
The state is investing $146 million into the program — the largest in California history.
“We’re making it clear here in California, like the GI Bill, if you are willing to serve your community and give back in a meaningful way, we are going to help you pay for college,” California’s chief service officer Josh Fryday said in a media statement.
Similar to AmeriCorps, the Californians For All College Corps will deploy as many as 6,500 students to work or intern with organizations focused on climate change, K-12 education, food insecurity and COVID-19 recovery.
“California is a world leader in both higher education and service,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a Tuesday press conference. “The #CaliforniansForAll College Corps advances these priorities by connecting Californians of different backgrounds with enriching service opportunities throughout the state while making college more affordable for our state’s future leaders. We hope the Corps will be replicated across the nation.”
Some of the funding allocated to Pacific will also be used for new positions, which the school is planning to fill with students who have completed the program.
“To have this unprecedented level of state and federal funding help to student outreach and learning is an amazing opportunity,” Pacific political science professor and program co-manager Dari Tran said. “We are scaling up more than three times what the program was last year. There are many local non-profits out there that can use help, and I know we will recruit some great partners.”
Pacific President Christopher Callahan applauded the expansion of the College Corps program.
“The cornerstone of a Pacific education is experience-based opportunities for our students that accelerate learning in real-life settings while serving our communities,” Callahan said. “The major expansion of the College Corps program builds significantly on that great tradition of experiential learning and public service at Pacific. We are very grateful to the governor and his team for their leadership on this important program.”
The program will be implemented in the fall of 2022.