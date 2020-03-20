In response to the coronavirus pandemic and the proclamation of a county health emergency, United Way of San Joaquin and Community Foundation of San Joaquin will be launching a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund seeded by $75,000.
The emergency response fund is intended to address the immediate and longer-term needs of the region, with an immediate focus on support and coordination of nonprofit organizations at the frontline of local community relief efforts and serving its most vulnerable populations.
“Our joint fund partnership is a critical step in helping countywide nonprofits who are supporting our homeless shelters, families experiencing a loss of income due to shelter in place, students impacted by school closures and child care centers or seniors who have limited ability to access food sources,” United Way of San Joaquin president and chief executive officer Kristen Birtwhistle said.
Emergency response fund applications will be available March 23.
“Our ability to pull together as one is a strength of our communities,” Community Foundation of San Joaquin president and chief executive officer Moses Zapien said. “Our collective spirit during this unprecedented crisis is essential for our ability to help every human being, every household.”
For more information, visit www.unitedwaysjc.org or cfosj.org. Donation requests can be of any size. Donations can also be made to Community Foundation of San Joaquin at San Joaquin Emergency Response Fund or to United Way by texting COVID19 to 40403.
Annual Row x Row Festival canceled
In an effort to minimize COVID-19 exposure, the Lodi Winegrape Commission announced Thursday the cancellation of its annual Lodi Row x Row Festival, previously known as ZinFest, which was set for May 15 and 16.
“This decision was extraordinarily difficult for our team,” said Stuart Spencer, executive director of the Lodi Winegrape Commission. “Lodi Row x Row Festival has a dedicated and engaged audience who, no doubt, are going to be disappointed. In addition to serving as an incredible marketing tool for the region, the festival also contributes heavily to our local economy. As such, we are being sensitive to the impact the cancellation may have on our wineries, long-time vendors, and hospitality community and will be doing everything we can in the coming weeks to encourage continued support of these businesses.”
The festival is attended annually by more than 5,000 people from as many as 20 states and three countries.
Ticket purchasers will receive a full refund, including ticket price and convenience fees.
Refunds will be processed immediately, with funds returning to the original payment method within 5 to 7 business days. The Lodi Row x Row Festival will return to Lodi Lake Park on May 14 and 15, 2021. For more information, visit lodirowxrow.com.
More local eateries offering takeout
Here are a few more local options to supplement your meal times:
• Netillo’s Takos: 123 W. Elm St., Lodi. Offering in-store pickup by phone at 209-269-6420, or delivery through DoorDash and Postmates.
• Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: 115 S. School St. Suite 4, Lodi. Offering curbside pickup during store hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 209-329-1372.
• Zin Bistro: 722 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi. Offering in-store pickup, along with 25% off bottles of wine. Check their Facebook page for specials at www.facebook.com/Zinbistro.net.
The News-Sentinel printed listings of local restaurants offering delivery, takeout and curbside service in Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s edition. To view the previous listings, visit www.lodinews.com or www.facebook.com/Lodinews.
Save-Mart offers ‘senior hours’
Save-Mart Supermarkets, which owns two S-Mart Foods locations in Lodi and Save-Mart in Galt, has joined other local grocery stores in implementing special “senior hours.”
From 6 to 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, senior citizens and other vulnerable guests, including those who are pregnant or have compromised immune systems, are invited to shop in the stores while avoiding crowds. Other customers are asked to do their shopping after 9 a.m. on those two days.
Raley’s offering curbside pickup for prescriptions
Beginning today, Raley’s will offer curbside pick-up for prescriptions at pharmacy locations.
If patients would like to pick-up curbside, please contact the pharmacy via phone to make the request and schedule the pick-up.
Starting Saturday, Raley’s will have two unique senior “essentials” bags available at a discounted price. These bags can be picked-up curbside or in store. Raley’s says it will make every effort to meet demand.
$20 Bag: Contains a mix of fresh items and pantry staples.
$35 Bag: Contains ready to eat meals. Raley’s asks customers to respect the intended purpose of this program, which is to serve those who are at-risk and need it the most.
Starting Sunday, Raley’s will offer additional times for pickup and delivery. Raley’s recommends that customers place orders at least 48 hours in advance and select “allow substitutions” on all online orders.
Changing Faces postpones fundraiser
A fundraiser for Changing Faces Theater Company, scheduled for Saturday at Chipotle, has been postponed until after May 1.
The theater company has also canceled a Shakespeare workshop scheduled for Saturday, March 21, and postponed all classes scheduled to begin the week of April 6.
At this time, Changing Faces is still expecting to hold a Shakespeare workshop on April 18 and open auditions for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on April 25. For more information, visit www.changingfacestheater.org.
Parkinson’s support meeting canceled
The Lodi Parkinson Support Group has canceled its April meeting.
Planet Fitness closes temporarily
The Planet Fitness location in Lodi closed Tuesday until at least March 31. The Planet Fitness Facebook page will host streaming “Home Work-Ins” at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All classes are 20 minutes or less, and no equipment is needed. The free fitness classes will be open to everyone at www.facebook.com/planetfitness.
Insurance commissioner
calls for grace period
Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara on Wednesday issued a notice requesting all insurance companies provide policyholders with a 60-day grace period to pay their premiums. The request is to ensure policies are not canceled for non-payment of premiums during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now is the time to come together to help consumers weather this unprecedented period of uncertainty, and that includes helping policyholders maintain their insurance coverage if they are unable to pay their premiums,” Lara said. “We must do everything we can to ensure that consumers and their families maintain insurance coverage protection during this public health pandemic.”
For more information, visit insurance.ca.gov.
Tax Administration postpones classes
All California Department of Tax and Fee Administration’s in-person classes across the state have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
“This is a difficult time for everyone. Our focus is to offer assistance to the public while keeping people safe,” executive director Nick Maduros said. “Our call centers are still open, our website is being updated with online classes, and we have a variety of industry guides to help people find answers to their questions.” Taxpayers may watch online seminars at www.cdtfa.ca.gov. The Customer Service Center remains available at 800-400-7115.
Staff writers Oula Miqbel and Wes Bowers, Editor Scott Howell and Lodi Living Editor K. Cathey contributed to this report.