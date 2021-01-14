Nearly three decades ago, City of Lodi officials put into place a complicated development process, due to concerns the city was growing too quickly.
Now, city staff says Lodi did not grow as quickly as once thought it would, and that development process will be modified.
The Lodi City Council will hold a public hearing on Jan. 20 to discuss changes to its growth allocation program, which City Manager Steve Schwabauer said will attract more developers to the city.
However, the city’s growth rate will still be capped in order to keep it compact, he said at a Jan. 5 Lodi City Council shirtsleeve meeting.
The program restricted the city’s annual population growth to 2%, based on the previous year’s population.
For example, Lodi’s population in 2020 is about 65,000. The city’s growth allocation program would limit growth in 2021 to 1,300 people.
Schwabauer said the city has consistently kept its growth allocation for the last several years at about 1% annually.
“When the growth allocation process was created, it was assumed there would be more applications than there were available units to be built,” he said. “It was thought there would be this competition where developers came in and said all together, ‘we want to build 2,000 houses this year, but the city is only allowing the construction of 200. We've never had that competition. We've never had more allocation applications than we’ve had allocation available, so the current process has proven to be unnecessary.”
The original growth management plan also required that all project applications be heard by the planning commission in November. But when the housing crisis surfaced about 10 years ago, the council at that time temporarily removed that requirement and allowed applications to be heard at any time of the year.
That temporary provision expired last January, staff said, and applications can now only be submitted between July 1 and Oct. 1. Staff added that growth allocation review takes about nine months, and Schwabauer said these factors are really an impediment to attracting new developers from creating housing projects in the city.
He said there have been times when new developers approach the city with housing plans, but the limited window of opportunity to submit an application turns them away because it doesn’t fit their construction schedules.
As a result, staff is proposing to allow development plans to be submitted throughout the year, but the 2% growth allocation cap will remain at 2%.
In addition, the city’s Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee will discuss all new growth allocation plans before the planning commission or city council, something that had not previously been required.
“There has always been a concern about the quality of development, not necessarily just the quantity,” community development director John Della Monica said. “One of things we hope to bring forward with this amendment is ensuring that quality by adding in the SPARC review to these projects to further enhance quality outlay of each project.”
Currently, any unused allocations in a given year have been allowed to carry over into future years until retired by the city council. But staff said that practice made it difficult to keep track of any unused allocations, and too many built up over the years due to slow growth.
Staff’s proposal is to allow any unused allocations to carry over for two years and automatically expire. For example, if a growth allocation was approved in 2020 but not used, it will carry over into 2021 and 2022. If not used by the end of 2022, the developer would no longer be allowed to build.
The council was supportive of staff’s proposals, and agreed to hold a public hearing during its Jan. 20 meeting.
“Even though we’ve had this 2% growth cap and impediments for development, we've never gotten anywhere near the 2%,” Vice Mayor Mark Chandler said. “We’re hovering below 1% annually, so having that extra impediment to me, seems unnecessary. Seems to me a more annualized workflow would work better for (community development’s) operation.”
The Jan. 20 meeting begins at 7 p.m. and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.