Lodi’s Bill Meehleis leaves behind a giant footprint in city he proudly called home

Lodi’s Bill Meehleis, the owner of a successful construction company and a builder of the community he so proudly served, died last Thursday. He was 82.

Family described Meehleis as a giant of a man, gentle and soft-spoken, who when he put his mind to something, he could get it done and make sure others benefited.