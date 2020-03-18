Leaders in Lodi are asking the community to step up its efforts in reducing the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, issuing a media statement from city, business, hospital and school district officials on Wednesday.
The media statement came hours after San Joaquin County Public Health Services announced that there have been two deaths related to the coronavirus and 14 confirmed cases of exposure in the county.
Public Health Services said Wednesday that the two deaths were people older than 65 with underlying health issues, adding one of the deaths was travel related, and the other was through community transmission.
Officials would not disclose where the two people lived or where they were treated.
“Each of us need to do our part, as a community and as a nation, to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Lodi Mayor Doug Kuehne said. “We’re in the early stages of this outbreak. Following the measures recommended by health leaders at the federal, state and local levels will allow us to protect the health of countless Americans.”
Kuehne, along with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial president Daniel Wolcott, Lodi Unified School District superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer and Lodi Chamber of Commerce president Pat Patrick, are urging everyone in Lodi to comply with Centers for Disease Control recommendations to maintain at least six feet of space from others, as well as refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more people.
President Donald Trump on Monday asked Americans to stay home except for essential travel for the next 15 days, and to comply with guidelines issued by state and local authorities.
On the same day, Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer declared a local health emergency which the city council was slated to ratify at its Wednesday night meeting.
The declaration allows the city to request state and federal funds designated for local health efforts.
City leaders also urged businesses to find creative ways of serving patrons at a distance, such as curbside pick-up and delivery, as well as encourage employees to work from home when possible.
They are also encouraging residents to patronize businesses that follow CDC and California Department of Health recommendations.
“These are extraordinary times and we know the guidelines create a hardship for many,” Patrick said. “But these are the steps we must follow so we can emerge from this threat sooner than later.”
The joint statement is not intended to cause panic, city spokesman Jeff Hood said, but to remind people that although most people can recover from infection, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are especially vulnerable.
Health officials have said COVID-19 can be spread by people who are unaware they are infected, and the virus can remain viable for days at a time depending on the surface.
While the hospital is prepared to treat patients with COVID-19, beds and equipment are limited. Preventing or slowing its spread will allow the hospital to better serve those needing intense treatment, Wolcott said.
“It is critically important that we all think differently about this crisis,” he said. “We must heed the counsel of our public health leaders and take precautions seriously. We must encourage those we know to self-isolate and curtail any activity that puts others in connection with anyone who may be infected.”
Public Health Services said the number of confirmed cases in the county is expected to increase as local testing for the virus expands. The agency’s lab is analyzing as many as 60 tests a day, and results are typically known within 48 hours, officials said.
“Our hearts and sympathies go out to the loved ones of the individuals (who have died),” interim San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park said. “Their deaths are a sad reminder of the serious threat posed by the novel coronavirus to our most vulnerable populations.”