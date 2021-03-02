Two California representatives of the U.S. Congress sent letters to 12 cable providers this last week, urging them to combat the spread of misinformation in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Reps. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, and Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, also asked cable providers, including satellite and streaming television services, to provide information about their actions to address misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories and lies spread through the channels they offer.
Letters were sent to AT&T, Verizon, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Charter, Dish, Cox, Altice, Alphabet and Hulu.
“Our country’s public discourse is plagued by misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and lies,” the pair wrote in the letter. “These phenomena undergird the radicalization of seditious individuals who committed acts of insurrection on Jan. 6, and it contributes to a growing distrust of public health measures necessary to crush the pandemic.”
McNerney and Eshoo added they were concerned about the role each cable provider played in “disseminating misinformation” to their subscribers.
“Nearly half of Americans get their news primarily from TV,” the pair wrote in the letter. “However, not all TV news sources are the same. Some purported news outlets have long been misinformation rumor mills and conspiracy theory hotbeds that produce content that leads to real harm. Misinformation on TV has led to our current polluted information environment that radicalizes individuals to commit seditious acts and rejects public health best practices, among other issues in our public discourse.”
McNerney and Eshoo named conservative news outlets like Fox News, One America News Network — commonly known as OANN — and Newsmax as sources responsible for airing disinformation and half-truths during the November 2020 elections.
As an example, McNerney and Eshoo said both Newsmax and OANN “ran incendiary reports” of false information following the elections and continue to support “an angry and dangerous subculture (that) will continue to operate semi-openly.”
The letter also states that conservative news outlets spread misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic. It noted an article from www.mediamatters.com, which more than 250 cases of COVID-19 misinformation on Fox News in a five-day period.
McNerney and Eshoo pointed out that YouTube suspended OANN from its platform because it was spreading pandemic misinformation, and that the Washington Post reported NewsMax was spreading misinformation that the Chinese Communist Party helped create the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, the representatives said that to their knowledge, the cable satellite and “over-the-top” companies that provide these media outlets to viewers have done nothing in response to the misinformation aired.
The representatives have asked cable providers to provide answers to eight questions regarding content, including identifying ethical or moral principles considered when contracting with a media outlet; stating what steps were taken to reduce the spread of misinformation during the November election and amid the Jan. 6 Capitol riots; has any action ever been taken against a channel for spreading misinformation; and do they plan to continue carrying Fox News, NewsMax and OANN after their contracts expire.
Cable providers have been given a March 8 deadline to reply.
Republican Tony Amador of Lodi, who has challenged McNerney three times for the 9th Congressional District seat — most recently in November — said in an email to the News-Sentinel that the letter was another example of the “schism” that exists between “the socialist left” and the “constitutionalists” of the country.
“The hypocrisy of these congressional members and their allegations would be comical, were the subject of riots not a serious matter,” he said. “As a retired United States Marshal, a former Los Angeles Police Officer with a law degree from the McGeorge School of Law, I find the charges against the 'targeted' television stations, NewsMax, OAN and FOX News no more than a partisan attempt to control the media. The control of the electronic media and the written media protected in The Bill of Rights under Article 1 — the ‘freedom of the press’ — is the first step to socialism.”
Tara Cuslidge-Staiano, professor of mass communications and journalism at Delta College, said the letter sent to cable companies was not a step toward socialism, but merely asking private companies about their business practices.
She said at the end of the day, viewers and readers should be aware of misinformation, and that they must determine what messages are being released by any media outlet.
“(McNerney is) asking companies what their moral or ethnic responsibilities are,” she said. “Because they are privately owned, they’re not compelled to reply. I don’t know how far this will actually get.”
While conservative media outlets have been the subject of scrutiny since the November election, Cuslidge-Staiano said liberal news stations in the past have also been questioned about the content they deliver to audiences as well.
“The reality is, if (a media outlet) is personal to you, then you most likely are going to be offended (by claims of misinformation against them),” she said. “I think we’re probably going to see more misinformation, and calls against it, in the future. But we have to figure out where the onus of responsibility falls when determining where that misinformation comes from.”
Qingwen Dong, chair of the communications department at University of the Pacific, said that misinformation is an issue that must be confronted by the media, politicians and the public alike, and that education is the only way to solve the problem.
“We have a very challenging environment where we have a large number of sources of information, and with that, misinformation. The best way to combat that is an educational campaign that develops higher levels of news literacy,” Dong said. “Until the public understands that, we won’t solve the problem.”
Dong added that all media outlets, not just Fox News or a couple of conservative outlets, need to do a better job of combating misinformation. He noted that Walter Cronkite, the former anchor of CBS Evening News, was once named the “most trusted man in America” in the 1970s, a large contrast to the credibility gap that now exists between the public and the media.
“We’ve moved beyond that,” Dong said. “There no longer is that level of trust. Why?”
Dong reiterated that media literacy is the key to change, and that we must maintain our respect for the First Amendment.
“The First Amendment is key. The beauty, attractiveness of America is it’s freedom, which is second to none in the world,” Dong said. “We need to follow (the First Amendment), because without that our freedom will be lost.”