The Lodi Electric Utility department will propose updates to service during today’s Lodi City Council shirtsleeve meeting at Carnegie Forum.
According to a city staff report, LEU officials presented the city council with proposed changes to its rules and regulations last November relating to the customer point of interconnection within the downtown district. The district is defined as the area bound by Locust Street, Sacramento Street, Lodi Avenue and Church Street.
The LEU addressed the city council about proposed updates to aging infrastructure affecting panel boxes and meters for downtown properties. Buildings needing new interconnection and paneling are located on both sides of Pine Street and bounded by Church Street.
The conversion from panel boxes to meters is expected to cost $3 million, which was accounted for in the 2.5% utility rate increase that went into effect in April.
“The interconnection changes will affect 73 properties and convert 249 meters, along 10 blocks of downtown,” according to the staff report.
The LEU staff has led outreach meetings for the structural updates since June of last year, as part of an ongoing effort to garner public input.
The updates are expected to be carried out in phases which is meant to be completed by 2038.