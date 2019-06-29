GALT — A Cal-Waste Recovery Systems employee who was killed in an accident on Wednesday at the company’s Galt headquarters has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Leopoldo Ramos, 56, of Galt.
Ramos, a maintenance supervisor, died after being struck by a loader just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to Cal-Waste spokeswoman MaryBeth Ospital, staff on scene administered CPR and lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive Ramos. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Cal/OSHA was notified and will lead an investigation into the accident. Staff at Cal-Waste are cooperating with the Cal/OSHA investigation as well as conducting their own separate investigation into the accident, according to a statement from Cal-Waste.
— Oula Miqbel
Armed man report shuts down Lodi Memorial
LODI — Police responded to the report of a possibly armed man at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital at 4:25 p.m. Thursday.
Lt. Mike Manetti said a 37-year-old man was sending threatening texts to a woman at the hospital, and may have entered the building armed with a weapon.
Arriving officers locked the hospital down and searched the area, he said. After a 30-minute investigation, it was determined the man was not in the hospital or the surrounding area, Manetti said.
— Wes Bowers
Road construction scheduled next week
LODI — The California Department of Transportation will conduct one-way traffic control on Victor Road from Fox Road to the Highway 88 junction July 1 and 2 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crews will be replacing drainage pipes in both directions of Highway 12. Motorists should expect 15 minute delays.
Caltrans will close the southbound Highway 99 on-ramps at Cherokee Lane and Peltier Road for paving July 1-3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists should expect 10 minute delays, Caltrans said.
— Wes Bowers
Turner Road to close July 4 for celebrations
LODI — The city of Lodi will close Turner Road from Ham Lane to Mills Avenue on July 4 for Fourth of July at Lodi Lake. Motorists should plan on using alternate routes that day to travel through Lodi, the city said.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Newcomer’s luncheon to be July 11
LODI — The Lodi Newcomer's luncheon will be held July 11 at Elkhorn Country Club, 1040 Elkhorn Dr, in Stockton, The event begins at 11 a.m. with a social hour, and the meeting begins at 11:45 a.m.
Lunch is roasted herb chicken and will be served at noon. The social hour will start at 11 a.m.
Reservations must be made by July 7 by calling Ollie Guyon at 209-334-1856 or Gerda Matzat 209-473-3318.
— Wes Bowers
Galt Youth Commission to meet Monday
GALT — The Galt Youth Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday at the City Council Chambers located at 380 Civic Drive in Galt.
The youth commission will receive the final instruction and discuss potential participation regarding the 4th of July Parade.
At the meeting, Dan Gerling of the Galt Chamber of Commerce will address the commission with a request that the youth commission participate in the Galt Balloon Festival, scheduled for Aug. 10 and 11.
The commission will also recognize the winner of the Galt Youth Commission Scholarship.
— Oula Miqbel
Black Lives Matter to host community forum
STOCKTON — The Stockton chapter of Black Lives Matter will host a community forum today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park across from City Hall, located at 425 N. El Dorado St. in Stockton.
Stockton families are organizing a space that allows members of the community to discuss policing and gun violence.
This event is open the public and food will be provided.
— Oula Miqbel
Man arrested in Lodi road rage incident
STOCKTON — California Highway Patrol investigators arrested Angel de Jesus Bautista Ramos, 27, in Stockton on Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, possession and transportation of fireworks and multiple weapons charges.
According to the CHP, Ramos fired a weapon at a vehicle as he drove his white Hyundai Elantra southbound along Interstate 5 at the Turner Road exit on June 21. After the shooting the Elantra fled east on Turner Road. Neither the victim or their vehicle had been struck, the CHP said.
— Wes Bowers