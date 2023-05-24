LODI — The Woman’s Club of Lodi announced this week that Harmandeep Batth and Kerry Nickel are the winners of its 2023 scholarships.

Batth is a Tokay High School student who plans to attend the University of California, Los Angeles before moving on to UC San Francisco Medical School. He intends to major in the biological sciences with a minor in agricultural sciences. His career goal is to help underserved people in the San Joaquin Valley.