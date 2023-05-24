LODI — The Woman’s Club of Lodi announced this week that Harmandeep Batth and Kerry Nickel are the winners of its 2023 scholarships.
Batth is a Tokay High School student who plans to attend the University of California, Los Angeles before moving on to UC San Francisco Medical School. He intends to major in the biological sciences with a minor in agricultural sciences. His career goal is to help underserved people in the San Joaquin Valley.
Nickel is a Lodi High School student who plans to attend Boise State University to major in business marketing and minor in music. Her career goal is to work for in the marketing/digital marketing division of a company.
Both seniors received $2,000 scholarships.
Woodbridge Irrigation District meeting
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District board of directors will hold its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 8 at the district office, 18750 N. Lower Sacramento Road.
