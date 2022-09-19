LODI — The Temporary Access Center on Sacramento Street has been open for nearly two months, and the City of Lodi said it is already seeing “great” success.
Services such laundry, mobile showers, scheduled haircuts, clean restrooms, phone charging stations, a clothing closet, and three meals a day are offered through Inner City Action and the Salvation Army, the two organizations collaborating on the access center’s operation.
Within the first 40 days, the city said the center has:
• Transitioned two people to services.
• Transitioned 10 people to Salvation Army.
• United three people with family members.
• Assisted three people who gained employment.
• Connected 13 people with Behavioral Health assistance.
30 drivers cited during Lodi pedestrian safety operation
LODI — The Lodi Police Department Traffic Unit conducted a pedestrian safety operation on Sept. 9, and reported that 30 drivers were cited for violations, including failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
In addition, two drivers were cited for driving without licenses.
The operation took place at the intersections of Stockton Street and Century Boulevard and Ham Lane and Burgundy Drive from 8 a.m. to noon.
A total of 33 drivers were contacted during the operation, police said.
Funding was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Trades career fair for students this Friday
STOCKTON — High school juniors and seniors from across San Joaquin County will learn about construction careers and pathways to building trades apprenticeships at the 17th annual Construction Trades Career Fair this Friday at the IBEW/NECA Union Electrical Training Center, 1531 El Pinal Drive, Stockton.
Representatives from the construction trades will provide an overview of their careers to students and information on how to enter one of 18 apprenticeship programs in the county. Students will also participate in hands-on activities that will allow them to sample the skill sets of each trade.
Some 700 students from high schools throughout the county will attend the outdoor event, with staggered arrival times beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The fair is organized by the San Joaquin Area Apprenticeships Association in partnership with the San Joaquin County Office of Education College and Career Readiness Department and the San Joaquin Building Trades Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.